Photo: Winfried Wermirzowski/WHL, Bird’s Eye View, Yerevan
Armenia is a country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia. Located in Western Asia on the Armenian Highlands, it is bordered by Turkey to the west, Georgia to the north, Azerbaijan to the east, and Iran and Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhchivan to the south.
Google Maps
Elsewhere on the Web
ancawr.org
Video
Ecotourism in Protected Areas of Armenia from Aivar Ruukel on Vimeo.
Slideshare
https://www.slideshare.net/mobile/Ruukel/euroeco-2010-zhanna-galyan
Planeta.com