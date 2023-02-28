Planeta.com

Feb 28, 2023
Photo: NASA, Artemis (Some rights reserved)

NASA: Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars.

nasa.gov/specials/artemis
Lunanet – Technology Enterprise and Mission Pathfinder Office

Space community considers launching Moon timezone – Axios
NASA’s latest moon mission is the dawn of a new space age

It begins with the Greeks

Wikipedia: Artemis = in the ancient Greek religion and myth, is the goddess of the hunt, the wilderness, wild animals, the Moon, and chastity. Artemis is the daughter of Zeus and Leto, and the twin sister of Apollo.

The Core Stage Rolls onto the Pegasus Barge

Votive stele in relief portraying Artemis, at her feet a dog is attacking a deer, 2nd-3rd century AD, Philippi Museum
Artemisia australis

Moon
Greece = Ελλάδα

