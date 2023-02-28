Photo: NASA, Artemis (Some rights reserved)
NASA: Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars.
- Mission website and press kit
- Latest mission imagery
- Track Orion in space
- Watch the mission path in space
Key Links
nasa.gov/specials/artemis
Lunanet – Technology Enterprise and Mission Pathfinder Office
Headlines
Space community considers launching Moon timezone – Axios
NASA’s latest moon mission is the dawn of a new space age
It begins with the Greeks
Wikipedia: Artemis = in the ancient Greek religion and myth, is the goddess of the hunt, the wilderness, wild animals, the Moon, and chastity. Artemis is the daughter of Zeus and Leto, and the twin sister of Apollo.
Wikipedia
Artemis
Planeta.com