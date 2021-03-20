Artisan Day in Oaxaca

March 19 is Artisan Day (Día del Artesano). The date is the feast day of Saint Joseph, the human father of Jesus and a carpenter by trade.

Oaxaca Spotlight

Planeta.com and the Facebook Group Oaxaca Markets (Mercados de Oaxaca) showcase favorite folk art and folk artists. We call for more photos of favorite folk art and folk artists. Let us know how to visit and purchase directly.

We invite artisan friends to promote their products and explain to the public in which markets they sell it. We ask the fans and aficionados of the artesanos show the pieces they have purchased, noting the name of the craftsperson. One of the goals of our celebration is to update the Planeta.com guide of where to buy crafts in Oaxaca City.

We celebrate Artisan Day every day with the appreciation and respect for the love and work embodied in each piece. We would like this year’s Artisan Day to help the artisans in gaining greater respect and more sales. If there is any way we can amplify the messages of what is for sale, where it’s for sale and who made what’s for sale, let us know. Let us know now what we do to improve the situation with Oaxaca’s artisans.

Spanish: El 19 de marzo es el Día del Artesano en Oaxaca. Invitamos amigos artesanos promover sus productos y explicar al público en cual mercados lo venden. Pidimos los aficionados y los fans de los artesanos mostrar que han comprado, notando el nombre del artesano. Una de las metas de nuestra celebración es actualizar el guia Planeta.com de donde puede comprar artesanias en la Ciudad de Oaxaca planeta.com

Celebramos el Día del Artesano todos los días con el aprecio y el respeto por el amor y el trabajo encarnados en cada pieza. Nos gustaría que el Día del Artesano de este año ayudara a los artesanos a ganar más respeto y más ventas. Si hay alguna forma de amplificar los mensajes de lo que está a la venta, dónde está a la venta y quién hizo lo que está a la venta, háganoslo saber. Háganos saber ahora qué hacemos para mejorar la situación de los artesanos de Oaxaca.

Translating: When is Artisan Day?

Spanish: ¿Cuándo es el Día del Artesano?

Artisan Day Challenge

Learn the name of a beloved craft in a local Indigenous language, Spanish and English.

Questions

Do have the artisans a page on Facebook or anywhere else online? = ¿Tienen los artesanos una página en Facebook o en cualquier otro lugar en línea?

Embedded Tweets

En el marco del día del artesano, te invitamos a seguir las actividades que organiza el @Fonart_mx durante todo un mes, en la cual encontrarás actividades interesantes para festejar a las manos mágicas que mantienen viva nuestra identidad. #Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/IKr8iJHvCb — ArtesaniasdeOaxaca (@IOA_GobOax) March 10, 2021

Planeta.com