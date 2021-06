Photo: European Space Agency, Crater in False Color

Asteroid Day brings people from around the world together to learn about asteroids, the impact hazard they may pose, and what we can do to protect our planet, families, communities, and future generations from asteroid impacts. It takes place on June 30, the anniversary of the largest asteroid impact in recent history, the 1908 Tunguska event in Siberia.

