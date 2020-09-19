Santa María Atzompa

Photo: Ceramics

The potters of Santa María de Atzompa produce the best-selling ceramics of the state of Oaxaca. This village of potters is one of the most popular destinations in Oaxaca’s Central Valley and travelers are encouraged to spend time at the family workshops as well as at the Mercado de Artesanias on the main road entering the village. Popular pottery is the traditional green-glazed ceramics. The traditional ceramic is used for salsa bowls and containers for chocolate. Fanciful designs include bowls shaped as iguanas and turkeys. Atzompa pottery is both decorative and utilitarian.

Atzompa, in Náhuatl, means “At the top of water.”

A rodete is the reed ring that keeps rounded pots and jars from tipping. The large ceramic bowl used to make tejate are called apazle.

