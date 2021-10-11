Poster

Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau – For the rest of October we spotlight the work of the Auckland Climate Festival — acf21.co.nz — an open platform created to celebrate and accelerate climate action.

The inaugural festival kicks off October 12 with a free and public launch online from 6:30pm – 7:30pm, coinciding with Auckland’s Harbour Bridge being lit up in the festival colors with support from Vector Lights, in partnership with Auckland City Council.

Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Plan

ecomatters.org.nz – street-art-bike-challenge – @ecomattersnz

FAQ: Why a festival? Our city is full of climate leaders pioneering in arts, film, finance, business, conservation and more. Auckland Climate Festival seeks to harness the collective energy of these leaders, and encourage others to join in no matter where they are in their climate journey.

Coming together for a concentrated period means we can ensure we are all moving in the same direction, learn from one another, and ultimately accelerate the change we need to see quicker than if we go it alone. It gives us an opportunity to take stock of how we are going in accordance with Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Plan, celebrate the incredible mahi already going on and catalyse new opportunities for change together.

Embedded Tweets

We're proud to announce that ACF21 will take place 12 – 31 October 2021, with a range of events, initiatives and activations to take place throughout Tāmaki Makaurau.



Registrations for events are still open – find out more here:https://t.co/T6lX4xzBxa — Auckland Climate Festival (@acf2021) August 16, 2021

We're excited to hear the first ever #Auckland Climate Festival will be taking place 12–31 October, with 40+ in-person and virtual events to celebrate and drive #ClimateAction 🌎



Sign up to the launch event for #ACF21 here 🎉 https://t.co/IObVtTDfhE pic.twitter.com/WrEMhWW4B0 — London Climate Action Week (@london_climate) October 7, 2021

Join XLabs and @Circularity14 at the @acf2021 online Tues 12th Oct at 12pm. Find out more about the circular economy, and how your business can transition to a new lower emissions business model.



Sign up for the event, and learn about their programme: https://t.co/NCkvHHqIJb — Ministry for the Environment (@mfe_news) October 10, 2021

