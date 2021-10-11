Poster
Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau – For the rest of October we spotlight the work of the Auckland Climate Festival — acf21.co.nz — an open platform created to celebrate and accelerate climate action.
The inaugural festival kicks off October 12 with a free and public launch online from 6:30pm – 7:30pm, coinciding with Auckland’s Harbour Bridge being lit up in the festival colors with support from Vector Lights, in partnership with Auckland City Council.
Key Links
acf21.co.nz
events – street art bike challenge
Facebook
@acf2021
Mentioned
Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Plan
ecomatters.org.nz – street-art-bike-challenge – @ecomattersnz
FAQ: Why a festival? Our city is full of climate leaders pioneering in arts, film, finance, business, conservation and more. Auckland Climate Festival seeks to harness the collective energy of these leaders, and encourage others to join in no matter where they are in their climate journey.
Coming together for a concentrated period means we can ensure we are all moving in the same direction, learn from one another, and ultimately accelerate the change we need to see quicker than if we go it alone. It gives us an opportunity to take stock of how we are going in accordance with Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Plan, celebrate the incredible mahi already going on and catalyse new opportunities for change together.
Embedded Tweets
Videos
Planeta