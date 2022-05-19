home Aotearoa New Zealand Auckland Climate Festival 2022

By Ron Mader   Posted in Aotearoa New Zealand
Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau – For a second year we spotlight the work of the Auckland Climate Festival aucklandclimatefestival.co.nz — an open platform created to celebrate and accelerate climate action. Events takes place October 1-31. Hashtag: #aucklandclimatefestival

2022 theme: Ancestor, me. I am a good ancestor. Believing in our future.

Questions

  • What would locals like others know about Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau?
  • Are any of the events or programs available as YouTube videos?
  • Which event organizers and participants are tweeting about the festival?

History
The inaugural festival kicked off in October 2021 with a public launch online coinciding with the Harbour Bridge being lit up in the festival colors.

Stray Observations

  • Organizer’s tip for potential hosts: Take the theme and run with it!

