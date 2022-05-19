Auckland Climate Festival 2022

Logo
Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau – For a second year we spotlight the work of the Auckland Climate Festival — aucklandclimatefestival.co.nz — an open platform created to celebrate and accelerate climate action. Events takes place October 1-31. Hashtag: #aucklandclimatefestival
2022 theme: Ancestor, me. I am a good ancestor. Believing in our future.
History
The inaugural festival kicked off in October 2021 with a public launch online coinciding with the Harbour Bridge being lit up in the festival colors.
Stray Observations
- Organizer’s tip for potential hosts: Take the theme and run with it!
