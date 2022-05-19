Auckland Climate Festival 2022

Logo

Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau – For a second year we spotlight the work of the Auckland Climate Festival — aucklandclimatefestival.co.nz — an open platform created to celebrate and accelerate climate action. Events takes place October 1-31. Hashtag: #aucklandclimatefestival

2022 theme: Ancestor, me. I am a good ancestor. Believing in our future.

We are excited to bring you our 2022 theme: Ancestor, me. I am a good ancestor. Believing in our future.



What does this theme mean to you? How could it shape your event for this year's festival? https://t.co/dAlOG3XUn1#acf22 #ancestorme #aucklandclimatefestival pic.twitter.com/bNDOqpXsvn — Auckland Climate Festival (@aklclimatefest) May 4, 2022

History

The inaugural festival kicked off in October 2021 with a public launch online coinciding with the Harbour Bridge being lit up in the festival colors.

Stray Observations

Organizer’s tip for potential hosts: Take the theme and run with it!

