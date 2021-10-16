home Cities, New Zealand Auckland (Tāmaki Makaurau) Links

Auckland (Tāmaki Makaurau) Links

What would locals like others know about Auckland (Tamaki Makaurau)? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
How Auckland museum is unpacking centuries of colonial legacy and indigenising itself
Zip line Eden Park’s newest addition and a thrilling ride
Aucklanders, what do you want from your city?
Auckland is a biodiversity paradise
Volcanic cones regain Māori names
36 Hours in Auckland, New Zealand
Auckland starts shaping aerotropolis

aucklandcouncil.govt.nz
Building a City Centre for Our People – Auckland Council
progressakl.co.nz
Auckland’s Future in Progress

Recommended listening:
Waatea 603FacebookTwitterBlog

Volcanoes of Auckland – Bruce Hayward maps out the volcanoes

Ban on berm gardens – Berm gardener Richard Green talks about veggie patches and flower bed on Auckland’s roadsides being banned unless you pay $150 for a special license.

Neil Finn live at the Auckland Town Hall

Occupying the largest open-air inner city space with its trademark blue and white tents, Aotea Square Market is Auckland’s most popular market. The market is located on Queen Street.

Parnell Farmers Market
Facebook

Otara Markets are popular.

Shakespear is Auckland’s most visited and accessible open sanctuary integrating conservation, recreation and farming. Dogs are prohibited in the open sanctuary at all times.
https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/parks-recreation/Pages/park-details.aspx?Location=226
https://ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/articles/news/2019/07/international-award-for-shakespear-regional-park
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shakespear_Regional_Park

knowledgeauckland.org.nzpublications
metromag.co.nz
sustainableauckland.govt.nz
aucklandfreewalkingtours.co.nzhttps://www.facebook.com/aklfreewalking
Arataki Visitor Centre@aklcouncil

Greater Auckland
greaterauckland.org.nz
reducing-traffic

Tourism Auckland
Maori Trips – Tourism Auckland

massey.ac.nz
mediasite

Manukau

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Harbour,_New_Zealand
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Harbour_Rugby_Union
harbourrugby.co.nz

Otahuhu – Wikipedia
Food map offers rich pickings in the city
NZ fruit and food share map
Otahuhu

papakura.govt.nz
Wikipedia

Waiheke Island is located in the Hauraki Gulf, about 35 minutes by ferry from downtown Auckland.
Wikipedia
arc.govt.nz
waihekepedia.org
waiheke.aucklandnz.com@Waiheke_NZ

timeanddate.com
If it is 4pm in Auckland, what time is it elsewhere?

oakley-creek-falls

Auckland
Auckland Harbour Bridge
Hauraki Plains
Papatoetoe

Auckland = Tāmaki Makaurau
New Zealand = Aotearoa
New Zealand Links
