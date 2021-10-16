Auckland (Tāmaki Makaurau) Links

Auckland Coat of Arms
What would locals like others know about Auckland (Tamaki Makaurau)? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
How Auckland museum is unpacking centuries of colonial legacy and indigenising itself
Zip line Eden Park’s newest addition and a thrilling ride
Aucklanders, what do you want from your city?
Auckland is a biodiversity paradise
Volcanic cones regain Māori names
36 Hours in Auckland, New Zealand
Auckland starts shaping aerotropolis
@timeunlimited
@AklTransport
@acf2021
@Pohutukawa6
@aucklandzoo
@queenswharf
@auckland_nz
@MOTAT_NZ
@AklCouncil
@aucklandmuseum
@BikeAKL
@waateanews
@MarkBracey
Auckland Council
aucklandcouncil.govt.nz
Facebook
Youtube
@AklCouncil
Building a City Centre for Our People – Auckland Council
progressakl.co.nz
Auckland’s Future in Progress
Recommended listening:
Waatea 603 – Facebook – Twitter – Blog
Volcanoes of Auckland – Bruce Hayward maps out the volcanoes
Ban on berm gardens – Berm gardener Richard Green talks about veggie patches and flower bed on Auckland’s roadsides being banned unless you pay $150 for a special license.
Neil Finn live at the Auckland Town Hall
Markets
Occupying the largest open-air inner city space with its trademark blue and white tents, Aotea Square Market is Auckland’s most popular market. The market is located on Queen Street.
Parnell Farmers Market
Facebook
Otara Markets are popular.
Parks
Shakespear is Auckland’s most visited and accessible open sanctuary integrating conservation, recreation and farming. Dogs are prohibited in the open sanctuary at all times.
https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/parks-recreation/Pages/park-details.aspx?Location=226
https://ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/articles/news/2019/07/international-award-for-shakespear-regional-park
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shakespear_Regional_Park
Elsewhere on the Web
knowledgeauckland.org.nz – publications
metromag.co.nz
Auckland Trains
Auckland Hotels – WOTIF
Geographic Information and Mapping
The Edge
Te waha nui
BarCamp Auckland
Auckland
sustainableauckland.govt.nz
aucklandfreewalkingtours.co.nz – https://www.facebook.com/aklfreewalking
Arataki Visitor Centre – @aklcouncil
Greater Auckland
greaterauckland.org.nz
reducing-traffic
Tourism
Tourism Auckland
Maori Trips – Tourism Auckland
Massey University
massey.ac.nz
mediasite
Manukau
Manukau
North Harbor
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Harbour,_New_Zealand
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Harbour_Rugby_Union
harbourrugby.co.nz
Otahuhu
Otahuhu – Wikipedia
Food map offers rich pickings in the city
NZ fruit and food share map
Otahuhu
Papakura
papakura.govt.nz
Wikipedia
Waiheke Island
Waiheke Island is located in the Hauraki Gulf, about 35 minutes by ferry from downtown Auckland.
Wikipedia
arc.govt.nz
waihekepedia.org
waiheke.aucklandnz.com – @Waiheke_NZ
References
timeanddate.com
If it is 4pm in Auckland, what time is it elsewhere?
Embedded Tweets
Waterfalls
oakley-creek-falls
Wikipedia
Auckland
Auckland Harbour Bridge
Hauraki Plains
Papatoetoe
Planeta.com