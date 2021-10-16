Auckland (Tāmaki Makaurau) Links

Auckland Coat of Arms

What would locals like others know about Auckland (Tamaki Makaurau)? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

How Auckland museum is unpacking centuries of colonial legacy and indigenising itself

Zip line Eden Park’s newest addition and a thrilling ride

Aucklanders, what do you want from your city?

Auckland is a biodiversity paradise

Volcanic cones regain Māori names

36 Hours in Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland starts shaping aerotropolis

@timeunlimited

@AklTransport

@acf2021

@Pohutukawa6

@aucklandzoo

@queenswharf

@auckland_nz

@MOTAT_NZ

@AklCouncil

@aucklandmuseum

@BikeAKL

@waateanews

@MarkBracey

Auckland Council

aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

@AklCouncil

Building a City Centre for Our People – Auckland Council

progressakl.co.nz

Auckland’s Future in Progress

Watch this interesting video about the development of Auckland, called "Building a City Centre for Our People" and published by Auckland Council https://t.co/8TNCaBVFH1 #aotearoa #auckland #purenewzealand #dosomethingnewnz — TIME Unlimited Tours (@timeunlimited) December 6, 2020

Recommended listening:

Waatea 603 – Facebook – Twitter – Blog

Volcanoes of Auckland – Bruce Hayward maps out the volcanoes

Ban on berm gardens – Berm gardener Richard Green talks about veggie patches and flower bed on Auckland’s roadsides being banned unless you pay $150 for a special license.

Neil Finn live at the Auckland Town Hall

Markets

Occupying the largest open-air inner city space with its trademark blue and white tents, Aotea Square Market is Auckland’s most popular market. The market is located on Queen Street.

Parnell Farmers Market

Otara Markets are popular.

Parks

Shakespear is Auckland’s most visited and accessible open sanctuary integrating conservation, recreation and farming. Dogs are prohibited in the open sanctuary at all times.

https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/parks-recreation/Pages/park-details.aspx?Location=226

https://ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/articles/news/2019/07/international-award-for-shakespear-regional-park

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shakespear_Regional_Park

knowledgeauckland.org.nz – publications

metromag.co.nz

sustainableauckland.govt.nz

aucklandfreewalkingtours.co.nz – https://www.facebook.com/aklfreewalking

Arataki Visitor Centre – @aklcouncil

Greater Auckland

greaterauckland.org.nz

reducing-traffic

Tourism

Tourism Auckland

Maori Trips – Tourism Auckland

Massey University

massey.ac.nz

mediasite

Manukau

Manukau

North Harbor

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Harbour,_New_Zealand

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Harbour_Rugby_Union

harbourrugby.co.nz

Otahuhu

Otahuhu – Wikipedia

Food map offers rich pickings in the city

NZ fruit and food share map

Otahuhu

Papakura

papakura.govt.nz

Wikipedia

Waiheke Island

Waiheke Island is located in the Hauraki Gulf, about 35 minutes by ferry from downtown Auckland.

Wikipedia

arc.govt.nz

waihekepedia.org

waiheke.aucklandnz.com – @Waiheke_NZ

timeanddate.com

If it is 4pm in Auckland, what time is it elsewhere?

Embedded Tweets

Help to set the world record for people speaking and celebrating an endangered, Indigenous language at the same time today at 12pm.

ℹ️ Find out more and take part here: https://t.co/3VLHdYM8pA#ReoMāori #ReoMaoriAKL #tewikiotereomaori with @reomaori pic.twitter.com/jb5eAET2P5 — Auckland Council (@AklCouncil) September 13, 2021

Amazing views of Auckland City from one of our secret spots in #Auckland on our Private #AucklandTours. We are constantly checking out new places to show our guests and can''t wait to show them again when New Zealand borders open again!#aotearoa #auckland #purenewzealand pic.twitter.com/hYPriGpt4d — TIME Unlimited Tours (@timeunlimited) February 21, 2021

We have six sets of two water refilling stations in airside departures, and two sets of two in airside arrivals. Ready and waiting for you! pic.twitter.com/WwldJDUWyw — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) December 21, 2018

Waterfalls

oakley-creek-falls

