Auckland is awesome.

Located on the North Island of New Zealand (Aotearoa), Auckland (Tamaki Makaurau) is home to about 1.6 million. The country’s largest city has one third of the country’s entire population. The city is affectionately known as the City of Sails.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/DhBpYiS6pnsk2jUs6



Spotlight

https://www.planeta.com/ihumatao

Indigenous Connections

Tamaki Makaurau, the original Māori name for Auckland, can be translated as “the bride sought by a hundred suitors.” It was first settled by Māori people sometime in the 14th century and has been, like the name suggests, much-sought-after as a strategic location, abundant food source (especially kai moana = seafood), and a great climate.

The narrow Auckland isthmus has two harbors providing access to the sea on both the west and east coasts and occupies a strategic position through which people must pass on the way to or from Northland. Māori constructed terraced pa (fortified villages) on some of the 48 volcanic peaks that form the Auckland volcanic field. The volcanic cones became settlements (pas) and some of the best known lookouts including Mount Eden and One Tree Hill provide evidence of these times.

The winner of the popular count 2010 ITBW Award is TIME Unlimited Tours from New Zealand, operated by the Māori-European couple Ceillhe Tewhare Teneti Hema Sperath and Néill Sperath, and providing personalised and interactive Auckland and Māori Indigenous Cultural Tours. Co-founder Ceillhe Tewhare Teneti Hema Sperath is a direct descendant of the Māori chief Patuone (‘The Peacemaker’) who is buried on Mount Victoria in Devonport, Auckland.

Other Māori tourism options are profiled online Tourism Auckland. Of special note is the beautiful Auckland Museum which showcases the city’s indigenous patrimony.

Geography

Auckland is growing up to be a super city that stretches from the town of Wellsford in the north to the rolling Bombay Hills in the south. It is surrounded by three harbours: the Waitemata, the Manukau and the Kaipara. Administratively it is divided into four cities (Auckland, Manukau, North Shore and Waitakere) and three districts (Franklin, Rodney and Papakura).

Parks

The 75-hectare Auckland Domain is the city’s oldest park developed around the cone of an extinct volcano. The ‘tuff rings’ created by volcanic activity can be seen in the land contours and forms a natural amphitheater with about 10 hectares developed as sports fields. Inside the park is the stately Auckland War Memorial Museum which stands at the Domain’s highest point.

There is saltwater swimming in the Parnell Baths.

Cultural World

Auckland’s War Memorial Museum tells the story of New Zealand, from unique flora and fauna to the national military history. The museum also has an impressive collection of Māori and Polynesian artifacts.

The Sky Tower is the tallest of its kind in the southern hemisphere, towering 328 meters.

Among the city’s art galleries – Soca.

Viaduct Harbor is home to the National Maritime Museum on Hobson Wharf.

North Shore hosts an outdoor concert series in February and March.

Sports

Auckland has a number of rugby and cricket grounds. Eden Park is the main sports ground used for rugby union during winter and cricket in summer. The stadium is three kilometers southwest of downtown, between the Kingsland and Mount Eden suburbs.

Rugby teams include the Super14 side Blues and league team Warriors.

Auckland club rugby league is grassroots sport at its best – and for the first time the region’s premier grade competition will be available around the world.

Recent History

European settlement took place in 1840 when New Zealand’s first governor, Captain William Hobson, chose Auckland as the capital, naming the site after his former commander Lord Auckland.

Nearby

North Harbour is 12 kilometers north of downtown.

Helensville is a 40 minute drive north of town.

Waitakere Ranges and Muriwai Regional Parks are wilderness areas within an hour’s drive from downtown. Details on Auckland Regional Council.

Waitakere Ranges Regional Park includes more than 16,000 hectares of native rainforest and coastline. Its 250 kilometers of walking and tramping tracks provide access to beaches, breathtaking vistas, spectacular rocky outcrops, streams, waterfalls and farms overlooking the wild west coast. Check out Arataki Visitor Centre and get directions with Google Maps. More info online Intranet Mapping.

A drive three hours north leads to Waitangi.

Tiritiri Matangi is an island sanctuary that provides a pest-free habitat for many rare native bird species.A restoration project carried out by the Department of Conservation in the 1980s and 90s involved the removal of predators and the introduction of several endangered native bird species. Several of the birds were close to extinction and can now often be spotted on the island. These include the saddleback, takahe, parakeet, North Island robin, kokako, little spotted kiwi and brown teal duck. Visitors are welcome to explore Tiritiri Matangi and see some of New Zealand’s most endangered birds in the wild. Ferry services run on a regular basis.

Transportation — Auckland International Airport is the country’s busiest airport and the main gateway to New Zealand. About 70% of all visitor arrivals come through Auckland.

For the best value of getting into the city from the airport, use the Airport Express, which leaves from Auckland Downtown Ferry Terminal every 15 minutes from 4:30am to 10:15pm. Alternatively, a taxi from or to the airport (which is located to the south of the city) will cost you about NZ$60 but can be more, depending on the traffic.

Transport services in Auckland are organized by Maxx Regional Transport. There are a few trains but the city depends mainly on buses for public transport, as well as an excellent ferry system. For bus transport to the northern part of the Auckland region, use the new Northern Busway.

Fullers Auckland offers tours of Auckland Harbour and the Hauraki Gulf Islands.

Weather – Auckland enjoys a warm coastal climate without temperature extremes. The average daily maximum temperatures range from 22C in summer to 16C during the winter.

Embedded Tweets

It's time to brush up on your te reo vocabulary and sayings before your trip to Aotearoa!



The @reomaori is a great resource to practice your pronunciation and learn about Māori culture. #WSCM2020 pic.twitter.com/gQj2HHqDOO — WSCM2020 (@wscm2020) January 30, 2020

Waterview Shared Path is now open! Download the map and explore by bike: https://t.co/BFBrIbAt4J#AKLBikeLife pic.twitter.com/FJvhvsE5c2 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 6, 2017

Wikipedia

Auckland

Features

Planeta.com