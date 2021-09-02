home Culture, Education LLILAS Benson Latin American Studies and Collections

Austin, Texas – LLILAS Benson Latin American Studies and Collections, a partnership of the Nettie Lee Benson Latin American Collection and the Teresa Lozano Long Institute of Latin American Studies, raises awareness of past and current issues that affect Latin America and U.S. Latina/o communities through its world-class collections, globalized higher education, research, international exchange, and public programs.

2021 is the Centennial of the Benson Latin American Collection!

New LLILAS director: Dr. Adela Pineda Franco @adepinedafranco

