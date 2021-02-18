Austin, Texas

Photo: European Space Agency, Covered in Snow

Austin is the capital of Texas.



Population in the city limits approximately 950,000, over 2 million in the metro area; currently 11th largest city in the USA

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/vm5kCiRhVuzqNkSd7



University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas (UT) includes a presidential library and important collections of art.

Parks

Lady Bird Lake (previously known as Town Lake)

Barton Creek Greenbelt

https://austinot.com/austin-greenbelt-guide

Zilker

http://zilkerpark.org/

In downtown, there’s also the Shoal Creek Greenbelt: https://freefuninaustin.com/anytime-adventure-shoal-creek-greenbelt/ This is a leash-free zone

Bull Creek Greenbelt https://austinparks.org/bull-creek/

Roy G. Guerrero is a great eastside park https://www.facebook.com/RoyGGuerrero/

There are also nature preserves in the city: http://www.austintexas.gov/sites/default/files/files/Parks/Preserves/preserves.pdf

McKinney Falls State Park is in the Austin city limits: https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/mckinney-falls

Here are all the leash-free dog parks: https://www.bringfido.com/attraction/parks/city/austin_tx_us/

Farmers Markets

Annoyingly, there is not one list of the farmer’s markets. But here’s some:

The Sustainable Food Center operates 2: https://sustainablefoodcenter.org/programs/sfc-farmers-market They also have a FB page: https://www.facebook.com/SFCFarmersMarket/

Hope Farmers Market: https://www.hopefarmersmarket.org/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/pg/HOPEMarketATX/events/

Barton Creek Farmers Market: http://www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org/

Texas Farmers Market operates two: http://texasfarmersmarket.org/

Transportation

There are frequent buses and flights to Texas cities including Dallas and Houston.

Time

Current time in Austin

Music

Austin Lounge Lizards

News

austin chronicle

statesman

Headlines

http://www.politifact.com/texas/statements/2018/jun/08/texas-campaign-environment/most-austin-city-parks-lack-recycling-zilker-park-/

Features

Planeta.com