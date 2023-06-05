Listening to Australia’s Aboriginal Voice

Australia Flag

In 2023 Australians will be voting on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. The Voice was originally proposed in the Uluru Statement from the Heart by a group of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander advocates in 2017.

Wikipedia: The 2023 Australian Indigenous Voice referendum will ask voters to approve an alteration to the Australian constitution, creating the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to represent Indigenous Australians to the parliament and federal government on matters of Indigenous affairs.[2] The referendum, prepared by the National Indigenous Australians Agency and conducted by the Australian Electoral Commission, will be held sometime between October and December 2023.

