ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage

Logo

Attention, Sahul fans.

Headquartered at the University of Wollongong (UOW), the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage (CABAH) – epicaustralia.org.au – is an innovative, interdisciplinary research program to understand Australia’s unique biodiversity and heritage. CABAH will be at the forefront of discovery and education in biodiversity and heritage, unlocking the history of Australia, Papua New Guinea, and eastern Indonesia.

Key Links

epicaustralia.org.au

Facebook

Youtube

@cabahCoE

Also see

octopusdata.org

Australian Research Council (ARC)

Headlines

New insights on ancient people movements in the super-continent of Sahul

Researchers demystify the secrets of ancient Aboriginal migration across Australia

Official Spin: Now is the time to tell a culturally inclusive, globally significant human and environmental history of Australia. We like to call it, Australia’s Epic Story. Australia has been shaped as a nation by its natural, historic and Indigenous heritage. To adapt successfully to future changes, we must dramatically improve our understanding of Australia’s past.

From remote tropical islands to ancient windswept lunettes, boggy swamps, and the arid interior — our mission is to collaborate with our Indigenous partners to fill the gaps in our knowledge about the natural and cultural history of our region. Together, we are building and sharing knowledge, skills, and expertise from the oceans to the outback, in order to reveal a culturally inclusive, globally significant history of our region.

We adopting a transdisciplinary approach that will allow the parallel development of cultural and scientific narratives and are undertaking research that will safeguard our national heritage, transform research culture, connect with communities, and inform policy.

Funding and Partners

Opened at Parliament House, Canberra, on 22 June 2017, the centre is funded by a $33.75 million grant from the Australian Research Council, $1 million from the NSW Government, and $11 million from 20 participating universities, museums, and organisations. The funding will support around 40 new research positions and more than 50 new research students over the 7-year life of the Centre.

Deep Dive

Videos

Five questions

Octopus

Wikipedia

ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage

Planeta