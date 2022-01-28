Australia Day = Invasion Day = Survival Day

Poster

The date of January 26 is a contentious and contested in Australia where for some it celebrates nationhood and for others (starting with the Indigenous and Aboriginal Australians) it is a day of mourning. January 26 is Australia Day and Invasion Day.

As an outsider keen on learning about Australian culture, the month of January is an annual refresher to the many cultures down under, a history both recent and ancient.

There is a difference between celebration and commemoration and we lean toward commemoration when it comes to the founding of nations where due respect was not given from the start. We cannot change the past, but we can remember and acknowledge the deeper and imbued meanings beneath the superficial jingoism.

This page spotlights key links, recommended listening, embedded tweets, and related features. I update this on a regular basis.

Key Links

australiaday.org.au – @Oz Day

australiaday.com.au

Elsewhere on the Web: Colonial Frontier Massacres

Colonial Frontier Massacres website at the University of Newcastlecastle – @uni_newcastle

Introduction

The Killing Times – Guardian – This is a map of sites where violence occurred on the Australian frontier. This site does not contain images of people who have died. However, the historical records reproduced here use archaic terms that are offensive, and the themes and content within will be distressing to many people. Discretion is advised.

History

January 26 became the Australia Day public holiday in 1994. Before 1994 Australia Day was moved around the final week of January to give everyone a long weekend.

Recommended Listening

This history of Australia Day – As a national public holiday, Australia Day is a relatively new achievement — it wasn’t until the mid 1990s that all Australians began getting a day off on January 26. It also turns out the debate about whether the date should be changed is not new — it began in the late 1930s.

Australia Day, should the date be moved? Indigenous perspectives – Is having the national day on the anniversary of the First Fleet’s arrival in 1788 insensitive to Indigenous people?Alice Springs Councillor Jacinta Price, and author and former footballer Joe Williams discuss whether changing the date helps the plight of Aboriginal Australians.

“There is hurt”: Parliament’s first Aboriginal minister on Australia Day debate – Indigenous frontbencher Ken Wyatt says Australia should wait to be a republic before changing the date of Australia Day.

Headlines

Invasion Day – IndigenousX

Australia Day is a contentious day for many. Here are the events being held on January 26

ABC drops reference to Invasion Day after minister criticises ‘incorrect’ use

‘This is the only way we can respond’: Brisbane Invasion Day rally expected to draw thousands

How to talk about not celebrating Australia Day – Triple J

How Christians can unpack the baggage of colonialism this Australia Day

What flag are you waving?

Embedded Tweets

#ICYMI: "Regardless of whether you call this Invasion Day, Survival Day or

Australia Day, we need to heal and we can only do this together."



Yvonne Weldon shares her reflections on a speech she gave at the WugulOra Morning Ceremony yesterday. #TheDrum pic.twitter.com/gtikSqqLm1 — ABC The Drum (@ABCthedrum) January 27, 2022

From changing the date, changing the nation to abolishing Australia Day. We have Aboriginal and Torres Strait opinions on it! Read Invasion Day collections: https://t.co/rQeA9i8Qdz#alwayswasalwayswillbe #InvasionDay pic.twitter.com/oCMRx5gi1L — IndigenousX LTD (@IndigenousXLtd) January 25, 2022

Worth perusing and pondering over prior to this year’s #InvasionDay anniversary: the Colonial Frontier Massacres website at the University of Newcastle https://t.co/JLdhF5LxZg pic.twitter.com/gVqAVjBO3q — Richard McLellan / kaarnka (raven/crow – Martu) (@RichardMcLellan) January 24, 2021

What to do on Australia Day/Invasion Day in 2021 https://t.co/U1BhUjFcZf — ABC News (@abcnews) January 23, 2021

Those who cling to symbols of British colonialism and white supremacy are the ones who are stuck in the past, who are being divisive, who are holding this nation back, not those of us who can imagine a nation that learns from its history to build a better future. #changethenation — Pearson In The Wind (@LukeLPearson) January 25, 2019

Byron Bay Shire Mayor Simon Richardson on Australia Day: Why can we not celebrate Australia Day on a day which doesn’t cause division with anybody?



MORE: https://t.co/37EmAUPSqP #newsday pic.twitter.com/uqJ5AHubki — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) September 25, 2018

Wikipedia

Australia Day

Features

