Australia’s Markets

Photo: Ron Mader, Channon (some rights reserved)

in 2022 we begin our virtual tour of farmers markets in Australia. Without visiting in person, we will curate this page with relevant info and colorful tweets documenting the breadth and depth of this sector. Special kudos to Big Volcano on the border of NSW and Queensland for its long-time explainers and active promotion.

Big Volcano

bigvolcano.com.au

Elsewhere on the Web

Australian Farmers’ Markets Association – Facebook

Victorian Farmers’ Markets Association – 2021 Annual Report – @VicFarmrsMarkts

Bendigo Community Farmers’ Market

Australian Food and Grocery Council – @AusFoodGrocery

Embedded Tweets

Weekday Farmers Markets Northern Rivers – Gold Coast region. https://t.co/J5p0lYilB6 #farmersmarket #thursday



> Byron Bay Farmers Market, 7am – 11am

> Currumbin Markets – opp. Currumbin RSL, 6am – 11am

> Emerald Lakes, 3pm- 7.30pm

> Lismore Market – Magellan St, 3.30pm – 6.30pm pic.twitter.com/ix4KIKHzrI — Big Volcano (@BigVolcano) December 1, 2021

Tuesday Farmers Markets in the Northern Rivers – Gold Coast region. https://t.co/J5p0lYilB6 #farmersmarkets #weekday #tuesday



> New Brighton Farmers Market, Tuesday 8am – 11am

> Lismore Organic Market (TROPO) – Lismore Showground, Tuesday 7am – 11am, Local organic produce pic.twitter.com/ipsrezyHdC — Big Volcano (@BigVolcano) November 29, 2021

Weekday Farmers Markets in the Northern Rivers – Gold Coast region. https://t.co/J5p0lYilB6 #farmersmarkets #wednesday #today



> Murwillumbah Farmers Market – Murwillumbah Showground, Wednesday 7am-11am, plastic bag free

> Nimbin Farmers Market – Cullen St, Wednesday 3pm-6pm pic.twitter.com/OX5KkxwJQt — Big Volcano (@BigVolcano) November 30, 2021

Friday Farmers Markets Northern Rivers – Gold Coast region. https://t.co/J5p0lYilB6 #farmersmarkets #weekday



> Mullumbimby Farmers Market, 7am – 11am

> Sanctuary Market – Currumbin Sanctury, 4pm to 9pm

> The Social Markets – Jack Evans Boat Harbour, 2nd and 4th Friday 2pm – 8pm pic.twitter.com/FIXX5fcsPa — Big Volcano (@BigVolcano) December 2, 2021

