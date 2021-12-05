Australia’s Markets

Photo: Ron Mader, Channon (some rights reserved)
in 2022 we begin our virtual tour of farmers markets in Australia. Without visiting in person, we will curate this page with relevant info and colorful tweets documenting the breadth and depth of this sector. Special kudos to Big Volcano on the border of NSW and Queensland for its long-time explainers and active promotion.
Big Volcano
bigvolcano.com.au
Elsewhere on the Web
Australian Farmers’ Markets Association – Facebook
Victorian Farmers’ Markets Association – 2021 Annual Report – @VicFarmrsMarkts
Bendigo Community Farmers’ Market
Australian Food and Grocery Council – @AusFoodGrocery
Embedded Tweets
Planeta