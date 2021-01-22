Australia Night

Photo: Goddard Space Flight Center, Australia at Night

Another year, another contested Australia Day on January 26.

On January 25 we consider these weighty topics and create some fun activities and games.

Activities

Find global equivalents to bush tucker.

Learn a word in an Australian Aboriginal language.

Listen to a Radio National program / podcast.

Report a broken link from our Australia Links page

Write ‘eternity’ in chalk on city sidewalks.

Questions

What are your favorite podcasts from Australia?

Timely Features

Embedded Tweets

Food

Pie

Vegemite (served on toast with poached egg)

Beets (used on a hamburger)

