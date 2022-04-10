Australia Votes 2022

Australia Flag
It’s time.
Translating: Australia votes =
C’est l’heure. L’Australie vote. = Es la hora. Australia vota
Australia – federal elections will be on May 21, 2022 to elect members of the 47th Parliament of Australia.
All 151 seats in the lower house, the House of Representatives, and half the seats in the upper house, the Senate, will be up for election. The incumbent Coalition Government, led by Scott Morrison will be seeking a fourth three-year term against the opposition Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese.
The Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 requires at least 33 days between the issue of the writ (the writ is an instruction to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) to hold an election) and polling day (although it can be as long as 68 days after Parliament is dissolved).
Key Links
Timing for the 2022 federal election
Federal election 2022: Antony Green’s election calculator – ABC
Headlines
Academy releases ‘Science and Australia’s positive future’ position statement ahead of election
Embedded Tweets
Videos
Scott Morrison, the Liberal incumbent – Four Corners
Anthony Albanese, the Labor contender – Four Corners
Wikipedia
Democracy sausage
2022 Australian federal election
Previously
Planeta.com