Australia Votes 2022

Australia Flag

It’s time.

Translating: Australia votes =

C’est l’heure. L’Australie vote. = Es la hora. Australia vota

Australia – federal elections will be on May 21, 2022 to elect members of the 47th Parliament of Australia.

All 151 seats in the lower house, the House of Representatives, and half the seats in the upper house, the Senate, will be up for election. The incumbent Coalition Government, led by Scott Morrison will be seeking a fourth three-year term against the opposition Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese.

The Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 requires at least 33 days between the issue of the writ (the writ is an instruction to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) to hold an election) and polling day (although it can be as long as 68 days after Parliament is dissolved).

Key Links

Timing for the 2022 federal election

Federal election 2022: Antony Green’s election calculator – ABC

Headlines

Academy releases ‘Science and Australia’s positive future’ position statement ahead of election

Embedded Tweets

Prime Minister Scott Morrison holding a press conference in Canberra to confirm the federal election – @SBSNews https://t.co/ZdKAbq20Cq — NITV (@NITV) April 10, 2022

It’s an election year & we’re proud to have a record 17m Aussies enrolled (96%). Today we’re reminding a further half a million potentially unenrolled ppl via text/email to take action. Go to https://t.co/pv99YKCt7u to enrol now. #auspol pic.twitter.com/UVp9ouEyjW — AEC ✏️ (@AusElectoralCom) January 27, 2022

In case anyone is interested, the ABC Election swing calculator is now available. Enter a swing, see what sort of new House of Representatives you might end up with. https://t.co/E2HcR1XfYy #auspol — Antony Green – elections (@AntonyGreenElec) February 22, 2022

Videos

Scott Morrison, the Liberal incumbent – Four Corners

Anthony Albanese, the Labor contender – Four Corners

Wikipedia

Democracy sausage

2022 Australian federal election

Previously

Planeta.com