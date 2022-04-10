home 2022, Australia, Headlines Australia Votes 2022

Australia Votes 2022

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2022 Australia Headlines
Posted on
Australia Flag

It’s time.

Translating: Australia votes =
C’est l’heure. L’Australie vote. = Es la hora. Australia vota

Australia – federal elections will be on May 21, 2022 to elect members of the 47th Parliament of Australia.

All 151 seats in the lower house, the House of Representatives, and half the seats in the upper house, the Senate, will be up for election. The incumbent Coalition Government, led by Scott Morrison will be seeking a fourth three-year term against the opposition Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese.

The Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 requires at least 33 days between the issue of the writ (the writ is an instruction to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) to hold an election) and polling day (although it can be as long as 68 days after Parliament is dissolved).

Key Links
Timing for the 2022 federal election
Federal election 2022: Antony Green’s election calculator – ABC

Headlines
Academy releases ‘Science and Australia’s positive future’ position statement ahead of election

Embedded Tweets

Videos

Scott Morrison, the Liberal incumbent – Four Corners

Anthony Albanese, the Labor contender – Four Corners

Wikipedia
Democracy sausage
2022 Australian federal election

Previously

Australia Votes 2019
Australia Votes 2016

Planeta.com

Australia
Democracy sausage
Elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.