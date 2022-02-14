Photo: Ron Mader, Harvest (Some rights reserved)
The word ‘avocado’ comes from the Indigenous Náhuatl word ahuácatl (scrotum, a reference to the shape of the fruit).
Translating: Avocado
Spanish: Aguacate
Ayöök: Tsii’n
Gardening Tip
Growing a plant from the seed? Insert toothpicks! Pointed end goes up and the rounded end is in the water.
