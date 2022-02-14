Photo: Ron Mader, Harvest (Some rights reserved)

The word ‘avocado’ comes from the Indigenous Náhuatl word ahuácatl (scrotum, a reference to the shape of the fruit).

Translating: Avocado

Spanish: Aguacate

Ayöök: Tsii’n

Gardening Tip

Growing a plant from the seed? Insert toothpicks! Pointed end goes up and the rounded end is in the water.

Headlines

The real cost of that Super Bowl guacamole

U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports after threat to inspector – NBC

US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl – AP

Why the Avocado Should Have Gone the Way of the Dodo – Smithsonian

What’s in a Name? The Avocado Story – NPR

La reputación del aguacate mexicano en EU está en riesgo (2016)

Origins

El origen del aguacate no se encuentra en Michoacán sino en Puebla, revela estudio

El aguacate no es originario de Michoacán, estudio revela que es de Puebla https://t.co/rLmjfLZR2A — Misael Sánchez (@misaelsanchezmx) January 15, 2022

Elsewhere on the Web

biofase.com.mx

Facebook

@BIOFASEMX

Embedded Tweets

Kööytïm / Aguacate

Hoy trajeron este tipo de aguacates de mi pueblo y me acordé de @yasnayae en mi pueblo les decimos: tsii’n pic.twitter.com/0fHZc95G6E — Marco Martínez Pérez (@AyookMarco) July 7, 2019

Todos amamos el aguacate, sin embargo, su producción masiva ya genera efectos adversos en Michoacán: sequías y deforestación. https://t.co/2P9YMnoSZU pic.twitter.com/lBH0AIJyhQ — México desconocido (@mexdesconocido) May 13, 2021

Stuck at home, wishing you could talk to someone about #avocados? Ask away! Especially if you have school age kids with Qs. (Qs don't need to be limited to avocados and lemons, but that's what I know best. I will ignore certain Qs, you know who you are. ) pic.twitter.com/UYxDBwd0Mu — Chris Sayer (@pettyranch) March 17, 2020

Photos



Wikipedia

Avocado

Magnoliid

Planeta.com