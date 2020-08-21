Photo: Breeding Center
Axolotl = Mexican salamander that in natural conditions retains its aquatic larval form throughout life but is able to breed
Xochimilco Tips
Xochimilco – If you are taking a trip from the Navita or Catalongo landings, ask your boatman to take you to the Apatlaco Canal where one family has set up a breeding area for the axolotl, an endangered salamander.
Embedded Tweets
ioangrillo: These axolotls, also known as the “Mexican walking fish,” (although they are amphibians) are the coolest animals – and characters everyone knows amid the boats of Xochimilco. Those are the kind of faces that are nice to see on bank notes!
