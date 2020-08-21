home Mexico, Wildlife Axolotl

Axolotl

By Ron Mader   Posted in Mexico Wildlife
Photo: Breeding Center

Axolotl = Mexican salamander that in natural conditions retains its aquatic larval form throughout life but is able to breed

Xochimilco Tips

Xochimilco – If you are taking a trip from the Navita or Catalongo landings, ask your boatman to take you to the Apatlaco Canal where one family has set up a breeding area for the axolotl, an endangered salamander.

Embedded Tweets

ioangrillo: These axolotls, also known as the “Mexican walking fish,” (although they are amphibians) are the coolest animals – and characters everyone knows amid the boats of Xochimilco. Those are the kind of faces that are nice to see on bank notes!

Planeta

Wild Mexico (México Silvestre)
Xochimilco Gardens

Wildlife

