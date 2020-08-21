Photo: Breeding Center

Axolotl = Mexican salamander that in natural conditions retains its aquatic larval form throughout life but is able to breed

Xochimilco Tips

Xochimilco – If you are taking a trip from the Navita or Catalongo landings, ask your boatman to take you to the Apatlaco Canal where one family has set up a breeding area for the axolotl, an endangered salamander.

Embedded Tweets

En febrero, Banco de México anunció que el billete de 50 pesos tendría como principal protagonista un axolotl. Creo que es una excelente idea centrar los diseños del papel moneda en la inmensa fauna que tenemos en #México. Qué otro animal colocarías en un billete? #PARTICIPA pic.twitter.com/I5KgRgbLJL — Tlatoani_Cuauhtemoc (@Cuauhtemoc_1521) August 20, 2020

ioangrillo: These axolotls, also known as the “Mexican walking fish,” (although they are amphibians) are the coolest animals – and characters everyone knows amid the boats of Xochimilco. Those are the kind of faces that are nice to see on bank notes!

Planeta