Ayöök Vocabulary from Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm), Oaxaca, México

Here are key Ayöök (Mixe) words and phrases used in Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm) and translated in Spanish and English. If you have not started to learn Ayöök, this is a great time to start as this we approach the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032). Planeta.com is updating guides to Ayöök, Diné, Māori, and Zapotec among other Indigenous languages. = Aquí están las palabras y frases clave de Ayöök (Mixe) usadas en Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm) y traducidas al español e inglés. Si no ha comenzado a aprender Ayöök, este es un buen momento para comenzar, ya que nos acercamos al Decenio Internacional de las Lenguas Indígenas (2022-2032). Planeta.com está actualizando guías para ayöök, diné, maorí y zapoteca, entre otras lenguas indígenas.

The Ayöök and Spanish translations are courtesy of Engracia Perez Castro and Rodrigo Martínez Vásquez who sell crafts at the La Cosecha Market in Oaxaca de Juárez. Thanks to the extended family for kindness and additional language lessons over the years. Highly recommended: learn with Kumoontun. = Las traducciones al ayöök y al español son cortesía de Engracia Perez Castro y Rodrigo Martínez Vásquez, quienes venden artesanías en el mercado de La Cosecha en Oaxaca de Juárez. Gracias a la familia extendida por la amabilidad y las lecciones de idiomas adicionales a lo largo de los años. Muy recomendable: aprende con Kumoontun.

Travel Tip – When traveling in Oaxaca City, seek out Ayöök friends selling these crafts and foods. If you visit La Cosecha, please extend greetings and mention this vocabulary page. = Consejo de viaje: cuando viaje a la ciudad de Oaxaca, busque a los amigos de Ayöök que vendan estas artesanías y alimentos. Si visita La Cosecha, salude y mencione esta página de vocabulario.

Cuando pasen por aquí sabrán que ya casi llegan a Maaxïnkojm, mi pueblo. pic.twitter.com/Gvgx6F0BQ9 — Marco Martínez Pérez (@AyookMarco) July 10, 2021

Algunas palabras en Ayöök

🌟 Maatsa

🌚 Po’o

🌞 Xëë

💨 Poj

🌧 Töö

⚡️ Witsïk

🌈 II’ts

☁️ Winïts — Kumoontun (@kumoontun) December 21, 2019

Les presento un video de mi pueblo… se llama Maaxïnkojm en la Sierra Mixe de Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/oMrIzd7ahs — Marco Martínez Pérez (@AyookMarco) April 6, 2019

Frases para este 14 de Febrero en lengua Ayöök 😍🥰



¡Escríbenos!

Podemos traducir la frase que gustes 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lxndsPMqL2 — Kumoontun (@kumoontun) February 13, 2019

Artwork / Cue Yourself



Vocabulary

Mixe Español English nëë agua water poj aire air naax tierra earth jëëjn fuego fire tëjk casa house jayï gente people töö lluvia rain kajpïn pueblo town jööjtykïn vida life kam milpa family farm töönk trabajo work kopk cerro hill ayöök lengua mixe mixe language xëë fiesta festival xëë sol sun po’o luna moon kïp árbol tree kumööntöönk tequio community service kutöönk autoridad authority xëëmaaywa adivino (guias del tiempo) fortune teller Dios mkujo’yïxjïp Gracias Thank you Myak tukukojtsjïp Se te agradece Thank you Ntukukojtsjïp Te agradezco Thank you Työs meep Buenos dias Good morning Ti mxëë ¿Como te llamas? What is your name? Mkayïp ¿Comes? Do you eat? Ti mutvmp ¿Qué haces? What are you doing? Jöma mnïjkx ¿A donde vas? Where are you going? Winxïp Cuánto How much? Wintso jyaty ¿Como te va? How are you? Oy Bien Good Yakxon Bien Good Wakwiim Oaxaca Oaxaca Nëwiim México Mexico Ëts nkajpïn Mi comunidad My community Kay Comer eat Kaayp Comiendo eating Tun Trabajar work Töömp Trabajando working Tëë’k vendor sell Too’kp Vendiendo selling Oy ku ti minta jats ëëts xyu’ix Nos honran con tu visita Your visit honors us.

New (2021)

Ixpëjkpa – El que estudia

Yak’ixpëjkpa – El que enseña

Filing

¿Win’it y’oya namyaajtyjïmït?

When would you like to chat?

Tsöj = Bonito = Beautiful

Kaaky = Tortilla = Tortilla



Kaaky / Tortillas



Tortillas hechas a mano 😍😋 pic.twitter.com/3V1IYMmmHz — Kumoontun (@kumoontun) December 14, 2019

Planeta.com