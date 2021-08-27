Ayöök Vocabulary from Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm), Oaxaca, México

Photo: Ceramics
Here are key Ayöök (Mixe) words and phrases used in Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm) and translated in Spanish and English. If you have not started to learn Ayöök, this is a great time to start as this we approach the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032). Planeta.com is updating guides to Ayöök, Diné, Māori, and Zapotec among other Indigenous languages. = Aquí están las palabras y frases clave de Ayöök (Mixe) usadas en Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm) y traducidas al español e inglés. Si no ha comenzado a aprender Ayöök, este es un buen momento para comenzar, ya que nos acercamos al Decenio Internacional de las Lenguas Indígenas (2022-2032). Planeta.com está actualizando guías para ayöök, diné, maorí y zapoteca, entre otras lenguas indígenas.
The Ayöök and Spanish translations are courtesy of Engracia Perez Castro and Rodrigo Martínez Vásquez who sell crafts at the La Cosecha Market in Oaxaca de Juárez. Thanks to the extended family for kindness and additional language lessons over the years. Highly recommended: learn with Kumoontun. = Las traducciones al ayöök y al español son cortesía de Engracia Perez Castro y Rodrigo Martínez Vásquez, quienes venden artesanías en el mercado de La Cosecha en Oaxaca de Juárez. Gracias a la familia extendida por la amabilidad y las lecciones de idiomas adicionales a lo largo de los años. Muy recomendable: aprende con Kumoontun.
Travel Tip – When traveling in Oaxaca City, seek out Ayöök friends selling these crafts and foods. If you visit La Cosecha, please extend greetings and mention this vocabulary page. = Consejo de viaje: cuando viaje a la ciudad de Oaxaca, busque a los amigos de Ayöök que vendan estas artesanías y alimentos. Si visita La Cosecha, salude y mencione esta página de vocabulario.
Vocabulary
|Mixe
|Español
|English
|nëë
|agua
|water
|poj
|aire
|air
|naax
|tierra
|earth
|jëëjn
|fuego
|fire
|tëjk
|casa
|house
|jayï
|gente
|people
|töö
|lluvia
|rain
|kajpïn
|pueblo
|town
|jööjtykïn
|vida
|life
|kam
|milpa
|family farm
|töönk
|trabajo
|work
|kopk
|cerro
|hill
|ayöök
|lengua mixe
|mixe language
|xëë
|fiesta
|festival
|xëë
|sol
|sun
|po’o
|luna
|moon
|kïp
|árbol
|tree
|kumööntöönk
|tequio
|community service
|kutöönk
|autoridad
|authority
|xëëmaaywa
|adivino (guias del tiempo)
|fortune teller
|Dios mkujo’yïxjïp
|Gracias
|Thank you
|Myak tukukojtsjïp
|Se te agradece
|Thank you
|Ntukukojtsjïp
|Te agradezco
|Thank you
|Työs meep
|Buenos dias
|Good morning
|Ti mxëë
|¿Como te llamas?
|What is your name?
|Mkayïp
|¿Comes?
|Do you eat?
|Ti mutvmp
|¿Qué haces?
|What are you doing?
|Jöma mnïjkx
|¿A donde vas?
|Where are you going?
|Winxïp
|Cuánto
|How much?
|Wintso jyaty
|¿Como te va?
|How are you?
|Oy
|Bien
|Good
|Yakxon
|Bien
|Good
|Wakwiim
|Oaxaca
|Oaxaca
|Nëwiim
|México
|Mexico
|Ëts nkajpïn
|Mi comunidad
|My community
|Kay
|Comer
|eat
|Kaayp
|Comiendo
|eating
|Tun
|Trabajar
|work
|Töömp
|Trabajando
|working
|Tëë’k
|vendor
|sell
|Too’kp
|Vendiendo
|selling
|Oy ku ti minta jats ëëts xyu’ix
|Nos honran con tu visita
|Your visit honors us.
New (2021)
Ixpëjkpa – El que estudia
Yak’ixpëjkpa – El que enseña
Filing
¿Win’it y’oya namyaajtyjïmït?
When would you like to chat?
Tsöj = Bonito = Beautiful
Kaaky = Tortilla = Tortilla
