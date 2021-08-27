home Communication, Indigenous, Language, Mexico Ayöök Vocabulary from Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm), Oaxaca, México

Ayöök Vocabulary from Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm), Oaxaca, México

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Communication Indigenous Language Mexico
Posted on
Photo: Ceramics

Here are key Ayöök (Mixe) words and phrases used in Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm) and translated in Spanish and English. If you have not started to learn Ayöök, this is a great time to start as this we approach the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032). Planeta.com is updating guides to Ayöök, Diné, Māori, and Zapotec among other Indigenous languages. = Aquí están las palabras y frases clave de Ayöök (Mixe) usadas en Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm) y traducidas al español e inglés. Si no ha comenzado a aprender Ayöök, este es un buen momento para comenzar, ya que nos acercamos al Decenio Internacional de las Lenguas Indígenas (2022-2032). Planeta.com está actualizando guías para ayöök, diné, maorí y zapoteca, entre otras lenguas indígenas.

The Ayöök and Spanish translations are courtesy of Engracia Perez Castro and Rodrigo Martínez Vásquez who sell crafts at the La Cosecha Market in Oaxaca de Juárez. Thanks to the extended family for kindness and additional language lessons over the years. Highly recommended: learn with Kumoontun. = Las traducciones al ayöök y al español son cortesía de Engracia Perez Castro y Rodrigo Martínez Vásquez, quienes venden artesanías en el mercado de La Cosecha en Oaxaca de Juárez. Gracias a la familia extendida por la amabilidad y las lecciones de idiomas adicionales a lo largo de los años. Muy recomendable: aprende con Kumoontun.

Travel Tip – When traveling in Oaxaca City, seek out Ayöök friends selling these crafts and foods. If you visit La Cosecha, please extend greetings and mention this vocabulary page. = Consejo de viaje: cuando viaje a la ciudad de Oaxaca, busque a los amigos de Ayöök que vendan estas artesanías y alimentos. Si visita La Cosecha, salude y mencione esta página de vocabulario.

YouTube

Embedded Tweets

Artwork / Cue Yourself
Oy ku ti minta jats ëëts xku'ix = Nos honras con tu visita = Your visit honors us

Vocabulary

MixeEspañolEnglish
nëëaguawater
pojaireair
naaxtierraearth
jëëjnfuegofire
tëjkcasahouse
jayïgentepeople
töölluviarain
kajpïnpueblotown
jööjtykïnvidalife
kammilpafamily farm
töönktrabajowork
kopkcerrohill
ayööklengua mixemixe language
xëëfiestafestival
xëësolsun
po’olunamoon
kïpárboltree
kumööntöönktequiocommunity service
kutöönkautoridadauthority
xëëmaaywaadivino (guias del tiempo)fortune teller
   
Dios mkujo’yïxjïpGraciasThank you
Myak tukukojtsjïpSe te agradeceThank you
NtukukojtsjïpTe agradezcoThank you
   
Työs meepBuenos diasGood morning
   
Ti mxëë¿Como te llamas?What is your name?
Mkayïp¿Comes?Do you eat?
Ti mutvmp¿Qué haces?What are you doing?
Jöma mnïjkx¿A donde vas?Where are you going?
WinxïpCuántoHow much?
   
Wintso jyaty¿Como te va?How are you?
OyBienGood
YakxonBienGood
   
WakwiimOaxacaOaxaca
NëwiimMéxicoMexico
Ëts nkajpïnMi comunidadMy community
   
KayComereat
KaaypComiendoeating
   
TunTrabajarwork
TöömpTrabajandoworking
   
Tëë’kvendorsell
Too’kpVendiendoselling
   
Oy ku ti minta jats ëëts xyu’ixNos honran con tu visitaYour visit honors us.

New (2021)
Ixpëjkpa – El que estudia
Yak’ixpëjkpa – El que enseña

Filing
¿Win’it y’oya namyaajtyjïmït?
When would you like to chat?

Tsöj = Bonito = Beautiful

Kaaky = Tortilla = Tortilla

Planeta.com

International Decade of Indigenous Languages
Kumoontun
Ayöök = Mixe
Oaxaca
Exploring Oaxaca’s Markets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.