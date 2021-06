Yasnaya Elena Aguilar is a linguist, writer, and activist of language rights. She is Ayuujk (Mixe) from Ayutla, Mixe, Oaxaca.

She will be teaching Ayuujk as part of CIELO’s program: Reinforcing our Language Ties. ⁣

