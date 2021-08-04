Photo: Jasperado, West Ruin

Aztec Ruins National Monument is located in northern New Mexico. It was home to the Ancestral Puebloans, who built and lived in the great houses here beginning in the mid 11th century until the late 13th century. Note – not related to Aztecs.

Aztec Ruins National Monument was established in 1923 by presidential proclamation in recognition of a “ruin of great antiquity and historical interest” and “with a view to the preservation of said ruin for the enlightenment and culture of the Nation.” Its boundaries were increased over the years to its present authorized boundaries of approximately 320 acres. All the lands administered by the Park–about 257 acres–fall within the city of Aztec.

Wikipedia: The Aztec Ruins National Monument in northwestern New Mexico, consists of preserved structures constructed by the Pueblo Indians. The national monument lies on the western bank of the Animas River in Aztec, New Mexico, about 12 miles northeast of Farmington.

Aztec Ruins National monument is a fee free park.

Embedded Tweets

Had a great day at Aztec Ruins Nat'l Monument. Alas, my research site is not very photogenic and I forgot to ask anyone to take a picture of me while I led the tour, but here's one from Aztec West. An Ancestral Puebloan T-shaped door, built in the early 12th C. AD. pic.twitter.com/90SaMWWh2M — Dr. Michelle I. Turner (@Chaco_arch) July 3, 2021

We know the Chacoans watched the skies and incorporated celestial alignments within their buildings, but what about the Moon? Some Chacoan outliers, like Chimney Rock, have lunar alignments. (NPS photo/B. Davis Aztec Ruins National Monument) pic.twitter.com/nrWa7Izf33 — Chaco Culture NHP (@ChacoCultureNHP) April 19, 2019

