Established in 1976, the Badlands Wilderness Area consists of 64,144 acres of the largest prairie wilderness in the United States.

One quarter of Badlands National Park is a designated wilderness area.

Key Links

nps.gov/badl/index.htm

faqs

Calendar of Events

Flickr

@BadlandsNPS

Photos



Headlines



Document takes Badlands’ South Unit one step closer to tribal nat’l park status

Planeta.com