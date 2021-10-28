The Baltic states, or simply, the Baltics are the three countries in northern Europe on the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Baltic states cooperate on a regional level in several intergovernmental organizations, principally through the Baltic Assembly.

Hiking in nature during a pandemic is another brilliance and value – Baltics News

This Epic New Hiking Trail Connects National Forests in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – MSN

November 9 – The Pan-Baltic hiking online conference celebrates the success of the Baltic Trails (baltictrails.eu) connecting Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with the European network of hiking paths as part of the routes E9 (Baltic Coastal Hiking) and E11 (Baltic Forest trail). The conference working language is English.

The keynote speeches will present experiences from the Baltics, Sweden and Norway.

Presentations will be followed by Baltic panel discussions highlighting challenges and solutions in practical aspects such as local acceptance and support, benefits and sustainability of long distance hiking trails.



Registration is open until November 5

Latvian rural tourism association LAUKU CELOTAJS

Baltic Sea Tourism Forum

Hiking the Baltic Trails takes you on an epic journey into Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia through lush forests and along stunning coastline. #TravelintheBalticshttps://t.co/v4JBApkoWb pic.twitter.com/eNTqRzI0cr — Go World Travel Magazine (@GoWorldMagazine) July 18, 2021

The Forest Trail’s Northern part (from Riga-Tallinn) is being currently developed under the Central Baltic program project No. 779 ‘Long distance cross border hiking trail ‘The Forest Trail”, while the Southern part (from the Lithuanian / Polish border through Kurzeme to Riga) is being developed within the Interreg V-A Latvia-Lithuania Programme 2014–2020 project LLI-448 “Development of Forest trail In Latvia and Lithuania and expanding the Baltic Coastal Hiking route in Lithuania”.

