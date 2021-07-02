home Canada, Parks Banff National Park

Photo: Bernard Spragg, Bow River

Banff National Park is Canada’s first national park and the flagship of the nation’s park system.

The park encompasses more than 6,000 square kilometers of mountain wilderness and is part of the larger Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site.

More than three million visitors a year make the pilgrimage to the park for a variety of activities including hiking, biking, skiing and camping in some of the world’s most breathtaking mountain scenery.

The town of Banff is a resort town in the province of Alberta, located within Banff National Park.

