Banff National Park is Canada’s first national park and the flagship of the nation’s park system.

The park encompasses more than 6,000 square kilometers of mountain wilderness and is part of the larger Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site.

More than three million visitors a year make the pilgrimage to the park for a variety of activities including hiking, biking, skiing and camping in some of the world’s most breathtaking mountain scenery.

The town of Banff is a resort town in the province of Alberta, located within Banff National Park.

You said "… think big, and protect future visitor experiences and the environment!" Let us know if we got it right in the draft Banff park management plan.



Help us make sure Banff National Park is even more inspiring in the future. pic.twitter.com/3cm8j6oY3U — Banff National Park (@BanffNP) July 1, 2021

