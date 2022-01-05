Bangkok = Krung Thep

Photo: Nik Cyclist, Before Labor Day (Some rights reserved)

Bangkok is the capital city of and largest urban area in Thailand. It is known in Thai as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon or simply Krung Thep, meaning “city of angels.”

Google Maps

Headlines

Iconic Bangkok station Hua Lamphong reaches the end of the line – @joecummings

New tourism plan afoot for Bang Kachao

https://www.bangkokpost.com/opinion/opinion/1874084/the-early-bird-has-made-his-last-flight

Bangkok’s Khao San Road is getting a US$1.6 million makeover to clean up backpacker ghetto

http://www.paperplanesblog.com/bangkok-protests-information

http://bangkok.coconuts.co/2013/06/15/first-asia-airbnb-launches-neighborhoods-feature-bangkok

http://www.bostonglobe.com/lifestyle/travel/2015/05/23/innovative-indian-restaurant-bangkok/gW2N7VMyahH1lmbaUQIOxJ/story.html

News

bangkokpost.com

Elsewhere on the Web

unescobkk.org

bk.asia-city.com

littlebang.org

bangkok101.com – joesbkk – @bangkok101

Recommended Listening

Bangkok’s best park – Finding a green park to exercise in a big Asian city like Bangkok can be difficult.

Twitter

@bangkok101

Wikipedia

Bangkok

Democracy Monument

Planeta.com