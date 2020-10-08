home Spain Coòpolis Barcelona

Coòpolis Barcelona

By Ron Mader   Posted in Spain
Posted on

Photo: Ajuntament Barcelona

Spotlight on Coòpolis Barcelona

Key Links
bcn.coop
@coopolis_bcn

The Coòpolis project – bcn.coop – is a joint commitment of the Veïnat, the initiatives of the social and solid economy and the public administration to develop a cooperative economy promotion team at the Can Batlló campus. The objective is to create an ecosystem of socio-economic and educational activity, of generation of occupation and social impact, which favors the creation of working schools in cooperatives and local socio-economic strengthening.

Embedded Tweets

Planeta

Barcelona



Barcelona Links
Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.