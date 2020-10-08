Photo: Ajuntament Barcelona

Spotlight on Coòpolis Barcelona

The Coòpolis project – bcn.coop – is a joint commitment of the Veïnat, the initiatives of the social and solid economy and the public administration to develop a cooperative economy promotion team at the Can Batlló campus. The objective is to create an ecosystem of socio-economic and educational activity, of generation of occupation and social impact, which favors the creation of working schools in cooperatives and local socio-economic strengthening.

🚲I poc a poc van arribant les #BiciCOOP a cada punt de la ciutat.

Ahir es va fer entrega a la @Lleialtat i a @lacomunalsants de bicicletes reciclades al servei de les entitats del barri.

Un projecte d'intercooperació entre Coòpolis i @biciclot amb el suport d @iermbcn

Seguim! pic.twitter.com/mWCYbM4gXr — Coòpolis Barcelona (@coopolis_bcn) October 8, 2020

