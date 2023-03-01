Planeta.com

A cosmopolitan home to 1.5 million, Barcelona is the second largest city in Spain and the capital of Catalonia.

Natural World
Barcelona is located on the Iberian Peninsula’s Mediterranean coast on a plateau bordered by the Colllserola mountain range and the Llobregat and Besòs rivers.

Parc Natural de Collserola
Parc Natural de Collserola is a 6,500-hectare metropolitan oasis. The nature reserve is located on the Massís del Collserola and features Mediterranean flora, including pine and willow trees. The park can be reached by metro with stops at Roquetes or Zona Universitària or by the Ferrocarriles de la Generalitat de Catalunya.

Markets
Salvador Dalí
Picasso
The Museu Picasso is an art museum in Barcelona, in Catalonia, Spain. It houses an extensive collection of artworks by the twentieth-century Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, with a total of 4251 of his works.
Language
Barcelona’s official languages are Catalan and Spanish. Most signage is in Catalan.

Transportation — Barcelona is served by El Prat International Airport (code BCN), 3 kilometers from town.

Barcelona is also a major hub for RENFE, the Spanish state railway network.

FYI – According to a 2007 report, most people get around Barcelona on foot or by public transport. Private vehicles are only used for 19% of journeys around the city. In contrast, this rises to 37.7% in the metropolitan region, with 42% on foot, and 19.6% by public transport.

Time
Barcelona Links
Spain
