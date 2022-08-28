home USA Basin and Range National Monument

Basin and Range National Monument

By Ron Mader   Posted in USA
Posted on
Hashtags (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on Basin and Range National Monument.

Also see our Basin and Range Land Art Twitter Moment

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/yg4jxdhWjAzwrsr48

Key Links
blm.gov

Headlines
Artists paint the faces they see in Basin and Range National Monument – Las Vegas Weekly
Shh: ‘Quiet’ recreation worth big bucks for Nevada and west
Reid-others-celebrate-basin-and-range-land-designa
#mypubliclandsroadtrip Recap Continues with BLM
Op-ed: Basin & Range will be engine for economic growth
Nevada’s ‘big empty’ finally gets respect it deserves – John L Smith@jlnevadasmith
B-R_Slideshow – Bird and HikeOutbounding@Jlboone
heizer-govan-white-house-20150710-story.html
Reid says ‘Basin and Range’ will outlive its critics
Op-Ed: Protect ‘City’ sculpture, Nevada habitat with national monument status – Los Angeles Times

Michael Heizer’s City
tripleaughtfoundation.org
Michael Heizer’s City, a vast art project in the Nevada desert 50 years in the making, will finally open to the public – Art Newspaper
Monstrosity in the Nevada Desert: Michael Heizer’s “City”

Elsewhere on the Web
basinandrange.org
basinandrangewatch.org@BasinRange
Bird and Hike: Basin and Range National Monument
Mount Irish Wilderness in Nevada’s Basin and Range | The Pew Charitable Trusts
Paleo West: Cultural Resource Management
https://www.facebook.com/basinandrangefriends
@BasinRangers

Wikipedia
Basin and Range National Monument

Planeta

Wild Nevada
Nevada
National Monument

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.