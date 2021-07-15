home Celebrations, France Bastille Day

Bastille Day

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Celebrations France
Posted on
Photo: UN, Fireworks

July 14 Bastille Day in France. Hashtag: #BastilleDay

Wikipedia: Bastille Day is the national day of France, which is celebrated on the 14th of July each year. In French, it is formally called la Fête nationale. The French National Day is the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a turning point of the French Revolution, as well as the Fête de la Fédération which celebrated the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790. Celebrations are held throughout France. The oldest and largest regular military parade in Europe is held on the morning of July 14, on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in front of the President of the Republic, along with other French officials and foreign guests.

Key Links
https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/en/coming-to-france/france-facts/symbols-of-the-republic/article/the-14th-of-july-bastille-day
https://en.parisinfo.com/discovering-paris/major-events/bastille-day-in-paris

Headlines
Bastille Day: How peace and revolution got mixed up – BBC

Photos
Fête Nationale

Wikipedia
Bastille Day

Planeta.com

France
France Links
Le Tour de France
Paris
07 • July • Julio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.