Bean = Seed of one of several genera of the flowering plant family Fabaceae, which are used for human or animal food

February 10 World Pulses Day

What is the difference between a pulse and a bean? Although used interchangeably, the terms “legumes,” “pulses,” and “beans” have distinct meanings. A legume refers to any plant from the Fabaceae family that would include its leaves, stems, and pods. A pulse is the edible seed from a legume plant. Pulses include beans, lentils, and peas. – Nutrition Source

Translating: Beans

Zapotec: Bza (Tlacochahuaya)

Náhuatl: Etl

Small White Beans = Habicuelas Blancas

