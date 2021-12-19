home Parks, USA Bears Ears Links

BLM Map

Links related to Bears Ears National Monument presented in somewhat random fashion:

Shash Jaa’
The northern end of the Shash Jáa SRMA is approximately 10 miles west of Blanding, Utah, and is accessed via UT SR-95. The southern end is located approximately 3.5 miles west of Bluff, Utah, and is accessed from UT SR-163 and UT SR-191.
Biden to restore Shash Jaa’, reversing Trump cut
Shash Jáa National Monument Is an Insult, Say Tribes – Sierra
By renaming new Utah monument Shash Jaa, is Trump trying to divide Native American tribes?
https://cnha.org/visit/bears-ears-area/shash-jaa-unit/
https://www.blm.gov/visit/bears-ears-national-monument-shash-jaa-srma
https://shashjaa.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/Shash-Jaa-National-Monument-188969364987166

2021
Visitation to this Bears Ears site spiked since 2015. Here’s how the BLM wants to handle it – KSL
We Stole Land Again: The Outdoor Industry, Indigenous Communities, and Bears Ears Conservation@AmieeMaxwell

2020
Ryan Zinke’s Official Portrait A Final Slap In The Face To Native American Tribes

2019
Feds stack Bears Ears advisory group with critics of southern Utah monument
Democrat-controlled San Juan County formally withdraws from Bears Ears court case
Bagley Cartoon: Attack on Bears Ears
What remains of Bears Ears
https://www.stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/2019/04/24/apc-new-advisory-panel-for-bears-ears-national-monument-becomes-latest-flashpoint-in-debate
Injustice Reassured: Bears Ears Advisory Committee Stacked for Opposition

Breaking News – Today (December 4, 2017) the US government announced plans to reduce the size of the Bears Ears National Monument. We will be updating this page.

Goosenecks State Park Overlook

Press Conference
Bears Ears Inter Tribal Coalition Press Conference May 3, 2017

https://www.blm.gov/programs/national-conservation-lands/utah/bears-ears-national-monument
https://www.blm.gov/visit/bears-ears-national-monument

twitter.com/i/moments/969652617533014016

Videos

Photos

Cedar Mesa Citadel

Bears Ears National Monument

Bears Ears National Monument
