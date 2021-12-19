Bears Ears Links

Links related to Bears Ears National Monument presented in somewhat random fashion:

Shash Jaa’

The northern end of the Shash Jáa SRMA is approximately 10 miles west of Blanding, Utah, and is accessed via UT SR-95. The southern end is located approximately 3.5 miles west of Bluff, Utah, and is accessed from UT SR-163 and UT SR-191.

Biden to restore Shash Jaa’, reversing Trump cut

Shash Jáa National Monument Is an Insult, Say Tribes – Sierra

By renaming new Utah monument Shash Jaa, is Trump trying to divide Native American tribes?

The fight will continue’: Biden restores Shash Jaa’, reversing Trump cut – Navajo Times https://t.co/edZt7BvTMf — Navajo Times (@navajotimes) October 14, 2021

2021

Visitation to this Bears Ears site spiked since 2015. Here’s how the BLM wants to handle it – KSL

We Stole Land Again: The Outdoor Industry, Indigenous Communities, and Bears Ears Conservation – @AmieeMaxwell

2020

Ryan Zinke’s Official Portrait A Final Slap In The Face To Native American Tribes

2019

Feds stack Bears Ears advisory group with critics of southern Utah monument

Democrat-controlled San Juan County formally withdraws from Bears Ears court case

Bagley Cartoon: Attack on Bears Ears

What remains of Bears Ears

Injustice Reassured: Bears Ears Advisory Committee Stacked for Opposition

Fact or Fiction: The lands excluded from Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments will no longer be protected. https://t.co/zl5aT3R2NT — Bureau of Land Management Utah (@BLMUtah) February 10, 2020

Tribal leaders blast Trump's decision to cut Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in first House hearinghttps://t.co/x6suo8SElM — Western Priorities (@WstrnPriorities) March 14, 2019

Most of the 15 appointments made by the Bureau of Land Management opposed the 1.35-million-acre designation of Bears Ears National Monument, and not a single proponent of the monument made the cut.https://t.co/wF9p6kXNeW — Utah Diné Bikéyah (@UtahDineBikeyah) April 24, 2019

We reject the Interior Secretary’s David Bernhardt’s appointments to the Bureau of Land Management’s Monument Advisory Committee (MAC) for the so-called Shash Jáa and Indian Creek National Monument Units. #StandWithBearsEars #HonorTribeshttps://t.co/blv50kUulF — Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition (@savebearsears) April 25, 2019

Bears Ears / Utah / Patagonia

Breaking News – Today (December 4, 2017) the US government announced plans to reduce the size of the Bears Ears National Monument. We will be updating this page.

Twitter shoutout: @ savebearsears @ AltBearsEarsNM @ UtahDineBikeyah

Hashtags: #ProtectBearsEarsNow, #StandWithBearsEars, #MonumentsForAll

Press Conference

Bears Ears Inter Tribal Coalition Press Conference May 3, 2017



