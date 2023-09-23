Beauty Notebook

Photo: Michael Swiggart, Real (Some rights reserved)
Fave quotes about beauty // Citas favoritas sobre la belleza.
Fill your eyes with beauty // Llena tus ojos con belleza
The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
– Eleanor Roosevelt
Go to the ugliest or most forlorn place you know — a drugstore parking lot, the front porch of a crack house, a toxic waste dump, or the place that symbolizes your secret shame — and build a shrine devoted to beauty, truth, and love.
– Rob Brezsny, Pronoia
Practice random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty.
– Anne Herbert
This world is so beautiful that I can hardly believe it exists.
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
Beauty and folly are old companions.
– Benjamin Franklin
Let the beauty you love be what you do.
– Rumi
People are just as wonderful as sunsets if you let them be. When I look at a sunset, I don’t find myself saying, “Soften the orange a bit on the right hand corner.” I don’t try to control a sunset. I watch with awe as it unfolds.
– Carl R. Rogers, A Way of Being
