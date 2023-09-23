Beauty Notebook

Planeta.com

Sep 20, 2023
Photo: Michael Swiggart, Real (Some rights reserved)

Fave quotes about beauty // Citas favoritas sobre la belleza.

Fill your eyes with beauty // Llena tus ojos con belleza
– Conversation

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
– Eleanor Roosevelt

Go to the ugliest or most forlorn place you know — a drugstore parking lot, the front porch of a crack house, a toxic waste dump, or the place that symbolizes your secret shame — and build a shrine devoted to beauty, truth, and love.
– Rob Brezsny, Pronoia

Practice random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty.
– Anne Herbert

This world is so beautiful that I can hardly believe it exists.
– Ralph Waldo Emerson

Beauty and folly are old companions.
Benjamin Franklin

Let the beauty you love be what you do.
Rumi

People are just as wonderful as sunsets if you let them be. When I look at a sunset, I don’t find myself saying, “Soften the orange a bit on the right hand corner.” I don’t try to control a sunset. I watch with awe as it unfolds.
Carl R. Rogers, A Way of Being

