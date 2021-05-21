Photo: Christopher Gezon / Zion National Park, Honey Bee

Bee = Insect with four wings that is related to the wasps, gathers pollen and nectar from flowers from which it makes beebread and honey for food, and usually lives in large colonies

May 20 is World Bee Day. Hashtag: #WorldBeeDay

The date coincides with the birthday of Anton Janša, who in the 18th century pioneered modern beekeeping techniques in his native Slovenia and praised the bees for their ability to work so hard, while needing little attention.

August 17 is National Bee Day in Mexico. Hashtag: #DiaNacionalDeLasAbejas

Happy World Bee Day! 🐝 We digitised a 1907 beekeeping guide that was too fragile to lend, and volunteers proof-read and formatted it. You can download a copy here: https://t.co/DvIeWoGIx6 pic.twitter.com/dHQgitqxj4 — Mike Dickison (@adzebill) May 20, 2021

Celebrating the beautiful Bilberry Bumblebee – Bombus monticola – this #WorldBeeDay.



A generally high altitude bumblebee, the species name

monticola means ‘mountaineer’ & can be found in upland areas with an abundance of, yes you guessed it, Bilberry!https://t.co/E3k4sNA5XP pic.twitter.com/hoVdsnZix1 — Moors for the Future (@moorsforfuture) May 20, 2021

ESPARCIENDO VIDA 🐝🌻

A partir del año 2017, se declaró para México el 17 de agosto como el #DíaNacionalDeLasAbejas para reconocer la importancia en el ambiental, económico y social de las #abejas.



La apicultura es una actividad pecuaria que genera ingresos para 43 mil personas pic.twitter.com/FaDAAumW8P — Fondo de Conservación El Triunfo (@FONCET_AC) August 18, 2020

A Celestial Event Left Bees Speechless – The Atlantic

Magnetic Sensing through the Abdomen of the Honey bee

Elephants and bees

DW: Elephants hate bees. In fact, they hate them so much that it gave conservationists an idea: hang beehives in the trees which need protecting and the elephants won’t even go near them! –

Tiny But Mighty – An Imperiled Bee Could Make Big Impact On Mojave Ecosystem

radio aporee ::: maps – Templo Sur, Monte Albán, Oax., Mexico

Bring the #prairie back to the cities, bring the #bees back to the cities, bring diversity back to the cities… pic.twitter.com/FjzgdN96D1 — Dustin Demmer (@DustinDemmer) July 8, 2020

