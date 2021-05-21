Photo: Christopher Gezon / Zion National Park, Honey Bee
Bee = Insect with four wings that is related to the wasps, gathers pollen and nectar from flowers from which it makes beebread and honey for food, and usually lives in large colonies
Celebrations
May 20 is World Bee Day. Hashtag: #WorldBeeDay
The date coincides with the birthday of Anton Janša, who in the 18th century pioneered modern beekeeping techniques in his native Slovenia and praised the bees for their ability to work so hard, while needing little attention.
August 17 is National Bee Day in Mexico. Hashtag: #DiaNacionalDeLasAbejas
Headlines
A Celestial Event Left Bees Speechless – The Atlantic
Magnetic Sensing through the Abdomen of the Honey bee
Elephants and bees
DW: Elephants hate bees. In fact, they hate them so much that it gave conservationists an idea: hang beehives in the trees which need protecting and the elephants won’t even go near them! –
Key Links
worldbeeday.org/en/
un.org/en/events/beeday/index.shtml
Recommended Listening
Tiny But Mighty – An Imperiled Bee Could Make Big Impact On Mojave Ecosystem
radio aporee ::: maps – Templo Sur, Monte Albán, Oax., Mexico
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Bee
Eusociality
Planeta.com