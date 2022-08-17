home Belize Belize Links

Belize Flag

What would locals like others know about Belize? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
Enjoying Belize in the moment – LA Times (2019)

Press Releases
BTB Signs Agreement With The University Of Belize To Update The National Sustainable Tourism Master Plan

Ministry of Tourism and Culture of Belize
tourism.gov.bz ?
Facebook

Tourism Associations
Travel Belize – Belize Tourism BoardFacebookYouTube@belizevacation
Belize Tourism BoardFacebook
Belize Tourism Industry AssociationFacebook

Elsewhere
Belizean macaws and tapirs threatened by dam project
Friends for Conservation and Development
Peter Eltringtram, Gone but not forgotten

Facebook
Plants of Belize
Beyond Touring
Toledo Association

Twitter
@belizevacation
@chaacreek
@hamanasiresort
@trphoto

AirBNB
Airbnb Belize

Airlines
tropicair.comFacebook@tropicairbelize

Birds
Belize Audobon Society

Biodiversity
Biodiversity Belize

Business
Art Box

Heritage Education Network
heritagebelize.orgSymposium
Facebook
Youtube

Sustainable Tourism
Diversity and Inclusion for Tourism Recovery in a Post-Covid Belize
Sustainable tourism in Belize – IADB (2015)

Diving
travel.padi.com/d/belize

Electricity
Belize Electricity Limited
BEL – Wikipedia

News
Channel 5 Belize
Amandala

Transportation
belizebus.wordpress.com

Universities
University of Belize is a national, autonomous and multi-location institution committed to excellence in higher education, research and service for national development.
Galen University

Radio
lovefm.com

Sports
Belize_national_cricket_team

Weather
nms.gov.bz

Music
stonetreerecords.com

Government
pressoffice.gov.bz

Parks and Protected Areas
Departing the country through land borders requires payment of the land border exit fee of US$18.75 per person. A portion of the departure tax goes toward the protection and preservation of the environment. Due to the country’s effort to effectively manage their abundant protected areas, visitors are asked to pay a conservation exit fee at any of the exit or entry points. The proceeds from this fee goes to the Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT), which is then distributed and used to sustain the protected areas in Belize.

Reef
travelbelize.org/belize-reef
whc.unesco.org/en/list/764

Ambergris Caye
ambergriscaye.comForum
Wikipedia
San Pedro Town – Wikipedia

Cayo District / Caracol
http://www.moon.com/destinations/belize/cayo-and-mountain-pine-ridge/crystal-rey-and-mountain-pine-ridge/caracol-archaeological-site
http://www.belizereport.com/sites/caracol.html
http://www.absoluteastronomy.com/topics/Caracol
http://www.travelbelize.org/attractions/maya-temples-archaeology/caracol-the-snail-3.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caracol

Cayo District / San Ignacio
Midas Resort
Actun Tunichil Muknal
Casa Blanca Guesthouse

Chiquibul
Wikipedia

Long Caye
longcayebelize.com

Placencia
Placencia Tour Operators Association
On Monday, 23 August 2010, the Placencia Tour Operators Association voted against cruise ship tourism in Placencia.

Stann Creek
stanncreek.com

Toledo
tidebelize.org 
satiim.org.bz
southernbelize.com/tea.html
Wikipedia

Ya’axhé
Ya’axché Conservation Trust
Facebook

Holidays
Public holidays in Belize – Wikipedia
November 19, Garifuna Settlement Day

Videos

Kriol Kulcha: Heritage-Oriented Archaeology and the Collaborative Development of a Community Museum

Wikipedia
Colville Young
Governor General of Belize
Districts of Belize
Tourism in Belize

Planeta.com

Belize
Central America
Exploring the Maya World
Caribbean

