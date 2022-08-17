Belize Links

Belize Flag
What would locals like others know about Belize? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
Enjoying Belize in the moment – LA Times (2019)
Press Releases
BTB Signs Agreement With The University Of Belize To Update The National Sustainable Tourism Master Plan
Ministry of Tourism and Culture of Belize
tourism.gov.bz ?
Facebook
Tourism Associations
Travel Belize – Belize Tourism Board – Facebook – YouTube – @belizevacation
Belize Tourism Board – Facebook
Belize Tourism Industry Association – Facebook
Elsewhere
Belizean macaws and tapirs threatened by dam project
Friends for Conservation and Development
Peter Eltringtram, Gone but not forgotten
Plants of Belize
Beyond Touring
Toledo Association
@belizevacation
@chaacreek
@hamanasiresort
@trphoto
AirBNB
Airbnb Belize
Airlines
tropicair.com – Facebook – @tropicairbelize
Biodiversity
Biodiversity Belize
Business
Art Box
Heritage Education Network
heritagebelize.org – Symposium
Facebook
Youtube
Sustainable Tourism
Diversity and Inclusion for Tourism Recovery in a Post-Covid Belize
Sustainable tourism in Belize – IADB (2015)
Diving
travel.padi.com/d/belize
Electricity
Belize Electricity Limited
BEL – Wikipedia
Transportation
belizebus.wordpress.com
Universities
University of Belize is a national, autonomous and multi-location institution committed to excellence in higher education, research and service for national development.
Galen University
Radio
lovefm.com
Sports
Belize_national_cricket_team
Weather
nms.gov.bz
Music
stonetreerecords.com
Government
pressoffice.gov.bz
Parks and Protected Areas
Departing the country through land borders requires payment of the land border exit fee of US$18.75 per person. A portion of the departure tax goes toward the protection and preservation of the environment. Due to the country’s effort to effectively manage their abundant protected areas, visitors are asked to pay a conservation exit fee at any of the exit or entry points. The proceeds from this fee goes to the Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT), which is then distributed and used to sustain the protected areas in Belize.
Reef
travelbelize.org/belize-reef
whc.unesco.org/en/list/764
Ambergris Caye
ambergriscaye.com – Forum
Wikipedia
San Pedro Town – Wikipedia
Cayo District / Caracol
http://www.moon.com/destinations/belize/cayo-and-mountain-pine-ridge/crystal-rey-and-mountain-pine-ridge/caracol-archaeological-site
http://www.belizereport.com/sites/caracol.html
http://www.absoluteastronomy.com/topics/Caracol
http://www.travelbelize.org/attractions/maya-temples-archaeology/caracol-the-snail-3.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caracol
Cayo District / San Ignacio
Midas Resort
Actun Tunichil Muknal
Casa Blanca Guesthouse
Chiquibul
Wikipedia
Long Caye
longcayebelize.com
Placencia
Placencia Tour Operators Association
On Monday, 23 August 2010, the Placencia Tour Operators Association voted against cruise ship tourism in Placencia.
Stann Creek
stanncreek.com
Toledo
tidebelize.org
satiim.org.bz
southernbelize.com/tea.html
Wikipedia
Ya’axhé
Ya’axché Conservation Trust
Facebook
Holidays
Public holidays in Belize – Wikipedia
November 19, Garifuna Settlement Day
Videos
Kriol Kulcha: Heritage-Oriented Archaeology and the Collaborative Development of a Community Museum
Wikipedia
Colville Young
Governor General of Belize
Districts of Belize
Tourism in Belize
Planeta.com