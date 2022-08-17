Belize Links

Belize Flag

What would locals like others know about Belize? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

Enjoying Belize in the moment – LA Times (2019)

Press Releases

BTB Signs Agreement With The University Of Belize To Update The National Sustainable Tourism Master Plan

Ministry of Tourism and Culture of Belize

tourism.gov.bz ?

Facebook

Tourism Associations

Travel Belize – Belize Tourism Board – Facebook – YouTube – @belizevacation

Belize Tourism Board – Facebook

Belize Tourism Industry Association – Facebook

Elsewhere

Belizean macaws and tapirs threatened by dam project

Friends for Conservation and Development

Peter Eltringtram, Gone but not forgotten

Facebook

Plants of Belize

Beyond Touring

Toledo Association

Twitter

@belizevacation

@chaacreek

@hamanasiresort

@trphoto

AirBNB

Airbnb Belize

Airlines

tropicair.com – Facebook – @tropicairbelize

Birds

Belize Audobon Society

Biodiversity

Biodiversity Belize

Business

Art Box

Heritage Education Network

heritagebelize.org – Symposium

Facebook

Youtube

Sustainable Tourism

Diversity and Inclusion for Tourism Recovery in a Post-Covid Belize

Sustainable tourism in Belize – IADB (2015)

Diving

travel.padi.com/d/belize

Electricity

Belize Electricity Limited

BEL – Wikipedia

News

Channel 5 Belize

Amandala

Transportation

belizebus.wordpress.com

Universities

University of Belize is a national, autonomous and multi-location institution committed to excellence in higher education, research and service for national development.

Galen University

Radio

lovefm.com

Sports

Belize_national_cricket_team

Weather

nms.gov.bz

Music

stonetreerecords.com

Government

pressoffice.gov.bz

Parks and Protected Areas

Departing the country through land borders requires payment of the land border exit fee of US$18.75 per person. A portion of the departure tax goes toward the protection and preservation of the environment. Due to the country’s effort to effectively manage their abundant protected areas, visitors are asked to pay a conservation exit fee at any of the exit or entry points. The proceeds from this fee goes to the Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT), which is then distributed and used to sustain the protected areas in Belize.

Reef

travelbelize.org/belize-reef

whc.unesco.org/en/list/764

Ambergris Caye

ambergriscaye.com – Forum

Wikipedia

San Pedro Town – Wikipedia

Cayo District / Caracol

http://www.moon.com/destinations/belize/cayo-and-mountain-pine-ridge/crystal-rey-and-mountain-pine-ridge/caracol-archaeological-site

http://www.belizereport.com/sites/caracol.html

http://www.absoluteastronomy.com/topics/Caracol

http://www.travelbelize.org/attractions/maya-temples-archaeology/caracol-the-snail-3.html

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caracol

Cayo District / San Ignacio

Midas Resort

Actun Tunichil Muknal

Casa Blanca Guesthouse

Chiquibul

Wikipedia

Long Caye

longcayebelize.com

Placencia

Placencia Tour Operators Association

On Monday, 23 August 2010, the Placencia Tour Operators Association voted against cruise ship tourism in Placencia.

Stann Creek

stanncreek.com

Toledo

tidebelize.org

satiim.org.bz

southernbelize.com/tea.html

Wikipedia

Ya’axhé

Ya’axché Conservation Trust

Facebook

Holidays

Public holidays in Belize – Wikipedia

November 19, Garifuna Settlement Day

Videos

Kriol Kulcha: Heritage-Oriented Archaeology and the Collaborative Development of a Community Museum

Wikipedia

Colville Young

Governor General of Belize

Districts of Belize

Tourism in Belize

Planeta.com