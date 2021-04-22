home Indigenous, Mexico Bëni Xidza

Bëni Xidza

By Ron Mader   Posted in Indigenous Mexico
Posted on

Twitter Avatar

Spotlight on Rayo Cruz, aka Bëni Xidza, Indigenous language activist and educator focusing on Zapoteco del Rincón from Oaxaca, Mexico.

Key Links
patreon
youtube
facebook
zapotecoxidza.wordpress.com
@ZapotecoXidza

Background (from YouTube)
My name is Rayo Cruz. I belong to the Zapotec native ethnic group. I was born and raised in a community in the North Sierra of Oaxaca. I have a Bachelor Degree in communications because that is my passion. I started to get involved in Indigenous communication processes by participating in a community radio called Stereo Communal in Guelatao de Juárez. In 2010, I worked as a teacher of Zapoteco, my native Language, in a community school in my region. In 2011, I started working with Radio Aire Zapoteco, a community radio which aims at preserving and promoting the usage of Zapoteco; I am still part of this team.

Elsewhere on the Web
rising.globalvoices.org

Videos

Oración Ceremonial

Hongos

Riqueza Biológica

Planeta

Language Revitalization
Oaxaca Biodiversity
Oaxaca
Zapotec

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.