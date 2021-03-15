Mexico commemorates Benito Juárez with a federal holiday on the third Monday of March. His birthday is March 21. A Zapotec, Juárez is the only full-blooded Indigenous leader to serve as President of Mexico.

His name is used frequently throughout the country, from the state university Universidad Autónoma Benito Juárez to Mexico City’s International Airport. Other towns named after the leader include Benito Juárez and Ixtlán de Juárez. So who is this illustrious leader?

Indigenous Roots

Benito Pablo Juárez García (March 21, 1806 – July 18, 1872) served two terms (1861-1863 and 1867-1872) as Mexico’s President and is regarded as one of Mexico’s most important leaders.

Born in 1806 in the village of Guelatao, Juárez was orphaned at age three. When he was 12, he moved to Oaxaca City for education.

He led the nation in a struggle against neocolonialism and French intervention and earned the title of ‘Benemérito de las Américas,’ or deserving of the Americas’ praise.

His most-cited quote is ‘El respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz‘ (Respect for the rights of others is peace).

Oaxaca City Tour

For those interested in the Benito Juárez tour in Oaxaca City, visit the following places:

Juarez Museum (childhood home)

Seminario (where he studied as a young man)

San Felipe Neri Church (where he married Margarita Maza)

Independencia and Tinoco y Palacios

Parque Alameda de Leon (where he planted two laurel trees)

Parque Juárez de Leon (where a monument is placed in his honor)

Monumento de Juárez (where a giant statue is placed in his honor)

Monumento a Brígida García (Benito’s mother)

Lincoln and Juárez

There are frequent comparisons between Juárez and U.S. President Lincoln. Lincoln lived between 1809-1865 and Juárez between 1806-1872.

Nacimiento = Birth 21 de marzo de 1806

Fallecimiento – Death 18 de julio de 1872 (66 años/years)

1806 Guelatao

1818 Independencia 1306

1819-1829 Casa Juarez

1834 becomes lawyer

20 de Noviembre y Independencia (now Zapateria)

Etla

New Orleans

Mexico City

Parents

Marcelino Juárez and Brígida García

Seminario de Santa Cruz

Escuela de Derecho y Ciencias Sociales

Cuando un hombre decide cumplir con su misión, debe aceptar el riesgo de ser bloqueado, criticado y envidiado por los mediocres que se sienten amenazados. (When a man decides to fulfill his mission, he must accept the risk of being blocked, criticized and envied by the mediocre people who feel threatened.)

Que el pueblo y el gobierno respeten los derechos de todos. Entre los individuos, como entre las naciones, el respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz. (The people and the government respect the rights of all. Among individuals as among nations, respect for the rights of others is peace.)

El respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz.

English – Respect for the rights of others is peace.

Deutsch – Die Achtung der Rechte anderer ist der Frieden.

Francais – Respecter les droits d’autrui est la paix.

Planeta.com