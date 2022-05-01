Poster: #BikeMonth (Some rights reserved)

¡Sí más bicicletas! Yes more bicycles, please. May is National Bike Month – bikeleague.org/bikemonth – in the USA, sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists and celebrated across the nation. Hashtag: #BikeMonth

History

Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to giving biking a try.

Translating: Yes More Bicycles

French: Oui plus de vélos

Spanish: Sí más bicicletas

Questions

Who knows May is Bike Month? = ¿Quién sabe que mayo es el mes de la bicicleta?

Embedded Tweets

May is #BikeMonth and this Sunday is #BikeDay! Join the League this May in spreading #BikeJoy all month and showing others how awesome it is to #BikeThere. https://t.co/72tTFUqzUS pic.twitter.com/D3sZNniIW3 — League of American Bicyclists (@BikeLeague) April 30, 2021

Happy/Healthy Bike Month 2021!



The multimodal transportation movement continues to move forward with positively progressive new programs brought into existence by @RTCSNV – @transitapp – @BikeTransit – @BCycle 🚴‍♀️♥️🚴‍♂️



Link ➡️ Bio pic.twitter.com/sjQGkrr7j3 — Matt Chavez (@TheBoy505) May 1, 2021

