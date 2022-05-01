home Conscious Travel, Local Travel, Responsible, Sports May is Bike Month

Poster: #BikeMonth (Some rights reserved)

¡Sí más bicicletas! Yes more bicycles, please. May is National Bike Month – bikeleague.org/bikemonth – in the USA, sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists and celebrated across the nation. Hashtag: #BikeMonth

History
Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to giving biking a try.

Translating: Yes More Bicycles
French: Oui plus de vélos
Spanish: Sí más bicicletas

Questions

  • Who knows May is Bike Month? = ¿Quién sabe que mayo es el mes de la bicicleta?

Embedded Tweets

