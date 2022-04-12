home Lingo, Transportation Bike Share

Bike Share

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Lingo Transportation
Posted on
Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Bike Share = service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a very short term basis for a price

Questions = Preguntas

  • Are we doing enough to grow bike share programs? = ¿Estamos haciendo lo suficiente para hacer crecer los programas de bicicletas compartidas?

Headlines
Why some bike shares work and others don’t – BBC
The quiet triumph of bike share – Curbed
Bloomington Bike Share To Pull All Bikes At The End Of May
Reno Lime Bikes piled up in downtown scrapyard after no deal from city, photos show
Pod Squad: Have You Tried A Biki Yet? – Civil Beat
The Bike Share War Is Shaking Up Seattle Like Nowhere Else – Wired

Elsewhere
The Meddin Bike-sharing World Map – A map of the world’s bikeshare services (short-term bicycle rentals available at a network of unattended locations). Kindly sponsored by PBSC.
bikesharingworldmap.com@BikesharingMap

Reports
The Bike-share Planning Guide – ITDP (PDF)

Philadelphia
rideindego.com@RideIndego@biketransit

Embedded Tweets

Bike share systems all over the world are being used for transportation, exercise, mental health and physical health.🚴‍♀️The power of positive energy is paramount during this time in our lives and may the world be filled with peace, love and kindness!☮️

Wikipedia
Bicycle-sharing system

Features

Bike Share in Las Vegas

Planeta.com

Bikes
Bikes Links
Bike Valet
Dockless
Micromobility
Transportation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.