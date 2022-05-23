home 2022, Biodiversity Biodiversity 2022

Photo: Christopher Michel, Maui (Some rights reserved)

Biodiversity fans, Planeta is a biodiversity-content-rich website highlighting the diverse natural world as well as our cultural connections and obligations. This website is dedicated to efforts around the globe of valuing nature – local, regional, and global. Planeta.com’s Biodiversity 2022 is our curated reader featuring news, videos, and resources focusing on the fabric of life in 2022.

Top tip: Don’t wait for 2030 to start learning to live in harmony with nature now.

Check out our coverage of the Biodiversity Heritage Library, the Convention on Biological Diversity, the IUCN, and other initiatives and institutions.

Questions = Preguntas

  • What’s new? = ¿Qué hay de nuevo? = Quoi de neuf?
  • Are there ways to participate in this conversation? = ¿Hay formas de participar en esta conversación? = Existe-t-il des moyens de participer à cette conversation?
  • What are examples of biodiversity restoration? = ¿Cuáles son ejemplos de restauración de la biodiversidad? = Quels sont les exemples de restauration de la biodiversité?

‘Sleepwalking through extinction’: China urged to end delays to Cop15 summit

