Biodiversity fans, Planeta is a biodiversity-content-rich website highlighting the diverse natural world as well as our cultural connections and obligations. This website is dedicated to efforts around the globe of valuing nature – local, regional, and global. Planeta.com’s Biodiversity 2022 is our curated reader featuring news, videos, and resources focusing on the fabric of life in 2022.

Top tip: Don’t wait for 2030 to start learning to live in harmony with nature now.

Check out our coverage of the Biodiversity Heritage Library, the Convention on Biological Diversity, the IUCN, and other initiatives and institutions.

Questions = Preguntas

What’s new? = ¿Qué hay de nuevo? = Quoi de neuf?

Are there ways to participate in this conversation? = ¿Hay formas de participar en esta conversación? = Existe-t-il des moyens de participer à cette conversation?

What are examples of biodiversity restoration? = ¿Cuáles son ejemplos de restauración de la biodiversidad? = Quels sont les exemples de restauration de la biodiversité?

‘Sleepwalking through extinction’: China urged to end delays to Cop15 summit

We need a #Post2020 framework that is fit for purpose and that unites the globe to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity by 2030.



Read our full #BiodiversityDay statement https://t.co/6fXnRuGmLy @UNBiodiversity pic.twitter.com/iITU3Y8BF6 — IUCN (@IUCN) May 22, 2022

Hoy es el Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica y nosotros queremos visualizar esa biodiversidad subterránea a través de los invertebrados que nos encontramos en Cuevas de Jaén.#Espeleología #biodiversidad #Biodiversity #Jaén #Villacarrillo pic.twitter.com/ArY3m9Lb8n — G.E. Villacarrillo (@gevillacarrillo) May 22, 2022

Identifying a few plants in the yard for biodiversity day = Identificando algunas plantas en el jardín para el día de la biodiversidad @seekbyinat @inaturalist @UNBiodiversity #BiodiversityDay pic.twitter.com/igYDrcp8VH — Ron Mader (@ronmader) May 22, 2022

2022

