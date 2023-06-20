Photo: GSFC, Black Sea (Some rights reserved)

Planeta.com’s Biodiversity 2023 is our curated reader featuring news, videos, and resources focusing on the fabric of life, aka biodiversity. We connect the natural and cultural worlds. This website is dedicated to efforts around the globe of valuing nature – local, regional, and global.

Check out our coverage of the Biodiversity Heritage Library, the Convention on Biological Diversity, the IUCN, and other initiatives and institutions.

Top tip: Don’t wait for 2030 to start learning to live in harmony with nature now.

Questions // Preguntas

What’s new? // ¿Qué hay de nuevo?

Are there ways to participate in this conversation? // ¿Hay formas de participar en esta conversación?

What are examples of biodiversity restoration? // ¿Cuáles son ejemplos de restauración de la biodiversidad?

Headlines

Considering humans as integral components of “nature”

Beyond Montreal: six months after deal to halt biodiversity loss, where are we?

Why the Ukraine dam destruction is a massive disaster — now and in the future

Planeta