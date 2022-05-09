home Biodiversity, Events, Nature May 22 is Biodiversity Day

May 22 is Biodiversity Day

By Ron Mader   Posted in Biodiversity Events Nature
Posted on
Artwork

May 22 is the International Day for Biological Diversity (Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica) hosted by the Convention on Biological Diversity.
Hashtags: #IDB2022, #BioDiversityDay, #DíaDeLaDiversidadBiólogica, #ForNature

Key Links
cbd.int/biodiversity-day
messages
Facebook
@unbiodiversity

Questions

  • Are there any commemorations this year for the 20th anniversary of the International Year of Ecotourism and the May 2002 Ecotourism Summit? = ¿Hay alguna conmemoración este año por el vigésimo aniversario del Año Internacional del Ecoturismo y la Cumbre de Ecoturismo de mayo de 2002?
  • What are examples of outstanding efforts in communication and education regarding biodiversity? = ¿Cuáles son ejemplos de esfuerzos destacados en comunicación y educación sobre la biodiversidad?
  • Are there recommended live and recorded videos focused on current issues in biodiversity? = ¿Hay videos en vivo y grabados recomendados enfocados en temas actuales de biodiversidad?
  • What are the relevant accounts / pages to follow, like, and support on the social web – particularly Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube? = ¿Cuáles son las cuentas/páginas relevantes para seguir, gustar y apoyar en la web social, particularmente Facebook, Twitter y YouTube?
  • How is ‘International Day for Biological Diversity’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages. = ¿Cómo se traduce el ‘Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica’ a otros idiomas? Bonus points para lenguas indígenas.

2022

The Biodiversity Day 2022 slogan is “Building a shared future for all life.” The slogan was chosen to continue building momentum and support for the post-2020 global biodiversity framework to be adopted at the UN Biodiversity Conference #COP15.

Planeta.com

Biodiversity
Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 
15th Biodiversity COP (2021-2022)
Integrating Biodiversity and Tourism: The Role of the Internet (2001)
Indigenous Tourism and Biodiversity Website Award
05 • May • Mayo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.