May 22 is Biodiversity Day

May 22 is the International Day for Biological Diversity (Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica) hosted by the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Hashtags: #IDB2022, #BioDiversityDay, #DíaDeLaDiversidadBiólogica, #ForNature

Are there any commemorations this year for the 20th anniversary of the International Year of Ecotourism and the May 2002 Ecotourism Summit? = ¿Hay alguna conmemoración este año por el vigésimo aniversario del Año Internacional del Ecoturismo y la Cumbre de Ecoturismo de mayo de 2002?

What are examples of outstanding efforts in communication and education regarding biodiversity? = ¿Cuáles son ejemplos de esfuerzos destacados en comunicación y educación sobre la biodiversidad?

Are there recommended live and recorded videos focused on current issues in biodiversity? = ¿Hay videos en vivo y grabados recomendados enfocados en temas actuales de biodiversidad?

What are the relevant accounts / pages to follow, like, and support on the social web – particularly Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube? = ¿Cuáles son las cuentas/páginas relevantes para seguir, gustar y apoyar en la web social, particularmente Facebook, Twitter y YouTube?

How is ‘International Day for Biological Diversity’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages. = ¿Cómo se traduce el ‘Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica’ a otros idiomas? Bonus points para lenguas indígenas.

2022

The Biodiversity Day 2022 slogan is “Building a shared future for all life.” The slogan was chosen to continue building momentum and support for the post-2020 global biodiversity framework to be adopted at the UN Biodiversity Conference #COP15.

