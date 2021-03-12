home Biodiversity, Events, Nature May 22 is Biodiversity Day

May 22 is Biodiversity Day

By Ron Mader   Posted in Biodiversity Events Nature
Posted on
Poster

May 22 is the International Day for Biological Diversity (Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica) hosted by the Convention on Biological Diversity.
Hashtags: #IDB2021, #BioDiversityDay, #ForNature
Facebook: UNBiodiversity

Questions

  • What are current efforts in biodiversity education?
  • Are there recommended live and recorded videos focused on current issues in biodiversity?

2021

This year’s theme is “We’re part of the solution #ForNature“, underscoring that we can all be powerful agents of positive change for people and planet.

The international community is counting the days before the adoption of the new global biodiversity framework, based on negotiations that will take place during the year leading up to the UN Biodiversity Conference.

Planeta.com

Biodiversity
Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 
15th Biodiversity COP (2021)
Integrating Biodiversity and Tourism: The Role of the Internet (2001)
Indigenous Tourism and Biodiversity Website Award
05 • May • Mayo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.