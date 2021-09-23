Logo

September 22-23 Virtual Event: Biodiversity Digitization: Celebrating a Decade of Progress. Hashtag: #biodigi2021

Key Links

idigbio.org

prerecorded presentations

wiki

Questions

Will the videos be available for on-demand viewing?

To what degree is there overlap among participants at this virtual event and the upcoming Biodiversity COP15?

Are there collaborative notes? Yes! https://docs.google.com/document/d/1MHWVhcUzBmJT3tP14fOojVHQWPkTENm3PN5-k1Q5w0s/edit

Is there interest (promotion or concerns) in paleo tourism among the paleo working group?

Background

The first two decades of the 21st century have seen huge gains in the digitization and mobilization of the world’s biodiversity data. Natural history museums and biodiversity collections on virtually every continent have collaborated across the globe to develop and harness a suite of emerging technologies and efficiencies. These tools have liberated data from millions of species occurrence and biodiversity specimen records and fueled an ever-expanding network of high-quality research. This conference is dedicated to celebrating these successes and to inspiring development of an even greater palette of accomplishments in the decades to come. To provide a world update on these achievements, the U.S. National Museum of Natural History – Smithsonian (NMNH), Integrated Digitized Biocollections (iDigBio), and Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) cordially invite you to attend Biodiversity Digitization: Celebrating a Decade of Progress, a jointly sponsored virtual event to be held September 22-23, 2021.

We are expecting an international audience of several hundred people and will have sessions throughout the day to accommodate different time zones. The event will be held in Zoom and will be recorded.

Embedded Tweets

I'm looking forward to presenting some of my favourite 'User experience (UX) design patterns for citizen science' at #biodigi2021 @idigbio https://t.co/1vhD76U5m6 later today, but first I get to listen to some great presenters — Dr Mia Ridge (@mia_out) September 22, 2021

We are celebrating a decade of digitization. This full two-day virtual event will be co-sponsored by iDigBio, @NMNH, and @GBIF and will highlight the collective successes of mobilization and digitization efforts in the US and abroad. Learn more: https://t.co/0BYNKGSufg pic.twitter.com/MfK0IxBmH5 — iDigBio (@iDigBio) August 2, 2021

Notes

Recording policy: By attending iDigBio’s online events, you accept that the event will be recorded and posted for later asynchronous viewing.

Planeta