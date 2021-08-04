Biodiversity Digitalization 2021

Logo

The first two decades of the 21st century have seen huge gains in the digitization and mobilization of the world’s biodiversity data. Natural history museums and biodiversity collections on virtually every continent have collaborated across the globe to develop and harness a suite of emerging technologies and efficiencies. These tools have liberated data from millions of species occurrence and biodiversity specimen records and fueled an ever-expanding network of high-quality research. This conference is dedicated to celebrating these successes and to inspiring development of an even greater palette of accomplishments in the decades to come. To provide a world update on these achievements, the U.S. National Museum of Natural History – Smithsonian (NMNH), Integrated Digitized Biocollections (iDigBio), and Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) cordially invite you to attend Biodiversity Digitization: Celebrating a Decade of Progress, a jointly sponsored virtual event to be held September 22-23, 2021.

We are expecting an international audience of several hundred people and will have sessions throughout the day to accomodate different time zones. The event will be held in Zoom and will be recorded.

