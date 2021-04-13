It’s a challenge for all websites to move with the times, figure out new modes of collaboration and education. Having focused on biodiversity conservation and tourism dos and don’ts since 1995, Planeta.com has documented numerous events and led on-site workshops. I would like to update our guide to improving biodiversity media. = Es un desafío para todos los sitios web moverse con los tiempos, descubrir nuevos modos de colaboración y educación. Habiéndose centrado en la conservación de la biodiversidad y en lo que se debe y no se debe hacer en el turismo desde 1995, Planeta.com ha documentado numerosos eventos y ha dirigido talleres in situ. Me gustaría actualizar nuestra guía para mejorar los medios de biodiversidad.

Questions = Preguntas

Is there a directory or index of environmental conservation voices on Twitter? Pages on Facebook? = ¿Existe un directorio o índice de voces de conservación ambiental en Twitter? ¿Páginas en Facebook?

Is there interest in documenting cross-sector, multi-organizational approaches to conservation? = ¿Existe interés en documentar enfoques de conservación multisectoriales y multiorganizacionales?

How do we generate suggestions for improving communication from the Convention on Biological Diversity? = ¿Cómo generamos sugerencias para mejorar la comunicación desde el Convenio sobre la Diversidad Biológica?

How do we generate suggestions for improving communication from the IUCN? = ¿Cómo generamos sugerencias para mejorar la comunicación desde la UICN?

Biodiversity Media

Kudos to the Biodiversity Media Alliance – biodiversitymedia.ning.com – for surveying members and figuring out next steps for this portal.

Our requests:

More live and recorded videos from official events including COPs. Mainstreaming is livestreaming.

More online conversations/interviews about biodiversity

More openness from biodiversity-focused institutions, research centers and other actors.

More publications with explicit Open access licenses, rather than all rights reserved publications

Our proposal

We would like to update the relevant resource guides and place-based guides on Planeta.com to educate ourselves on local biodiversity news. Those who would like to assist will be given kudos and tagged on the social web.

We would like to spotlight biodiversity and tourism connections during Responsible Travel Week. Examples of good and poor practices welcome in our discussion.

