Photo: Death Valley National Park

Biodiversity is the variety of all living organisms on earth.

While the concept is as old as life itself, the term ‘biodiversity’ was coined in 1986.

Some ask how to integrate biodiversity into tourism. Others ask how to protect biodiversity from tourism! Planeta.com explores the nuances of our living planet.

To mainstream biodiversity, open access or at least access is needed asap to information and knowledge. Livestreaming biodiversity talks, workshops and and conferences is a must for those who want to see biodiversity in the mainstream.

May 22 is Biodiversity Day
Agrobiodiversity
Aichi Biodiversity Targets
Biodiversity Offsetting
Biodiversity Heritage Library
Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 
Global Goals
Improving Biodiversity Media
Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES)
National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans

Biodiversity Links
Animals
Plants
Wildlife
