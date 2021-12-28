Photo: William Cho, Red Ant (Some rights reserved)
Biodiversity fans, Planeta is a biodiversity-content-rich website highlighting the diverse natural world as well as our cultural connections and obligations. Check out our coverage of the Biodiversity Heritage Library, the Convention on Biological Diversity, the IUCN and other initiatives and institutions. This website is dedicated to efforts around the globe of valuing nature – local, regional, and global. Planeta.com’s Biodiversity 2021 is our curated reader featuring news, videos, and resources focusing on the fabric of life in 2021. Hashtag: #biodiversity2021
Top tip: Don’t wait for 2030 to start learning to live in harmony with nature now.
Headlines
This legendary 92-year-old biologist has some advice for saving Earth
Bezos pledges $2 billion to help restore natural habitats
Billionaires like Jeff Bezos are throwing money at biodiversity. Will it work?
The case against the concept of biodiversity – Clare Fieseler/Vox @ClareFieseler
UN plan would protect 30% of oceans and land to stem extinctions – New Scientist
Could debt be used to drive nature restoration? – @terrytownshend
EO Wilson
eowilsonfoundation.org – statement – @EOWilsonFndtn
Wikipedia
E.O. Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies at 92 – Reuters
Leading American naturalist EO Wilson, dubbed ‘Darwin’s heir’, dies at 92 – BBC
E.O. Wilson, famed entomologist and pioneer in the field of sociobiology, dies at 92 – NPR
E.O. Wilson’s lifelong passion for ants helped him teach humans about how to live sustainably with nature – Conversation
Thomas Lovejoy
Wikipedia
September BioCon
September 22-23 Virtual Event
Videos
People, Prosperity, and the Planet: Biodiversity & Cities
Cities have an enormous role to play in enhancing biodiversity, both within their boundaries and far beyond city limits—especially in the global south, where biodiversity is richest and urbanization fastest. On May 26 and 27, 2021, the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative hosted expert speakers from around the world for “Biodiversity & Cities,” a “People, Prosperity & the Planet” event.
Biodiversity 2050
Biodiversity 2050: The Convention on Biological Diversity and a world living in harmony with nature
The Convention on Biological Diversity’s ‘2050 Vision’ aims to achieve a world that is ‘living in harmony with nature.’ Yet biodiversity is threatened globally to an extent never before witnessed in human history. Today, we sit on the brink of the possible realization of a significant shift in the operation of the convention: the projected conclusion of the CBD’s post-2020 framework when parties meet in Kunming, China for the 15th Conference of the Parties. Can this process move the CBD from an instrument of aspiration to one of action? Dr Michelle Lim is Senior Lecturer, Macquarie Law School and was a fellow on the IPBES Global Assessment.
Dasgupta Review
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/final-report-the-economics-of-biodiversity-the-dasgupta-review
The Economics of Biodiversity: The Dasgupta Review – Full Report
https://www.axios.com/dagupta-review-environment-natural-capital-34bb5a71-1a73-40fb-be62-253333ddf525.html
https://www.npr.org/2021/02/03/963811844/could-we-pay-back-the-earth-for-what-it-provides-a-new-report-offers-a-roadmap
One Planet Summit
oneplanetsummit.fr
