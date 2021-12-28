Biodiversity fans, Planeta is a biodiversity-content-rich website highlighting the diverse natural world as well as our cultural connections and obligations. Check out our coverage of the Biodiversity Heritage Library, the Convention on Biological Diversity, the IUCN and other initiatives and institutions. This website is dedicated to efforts around the globe of valuing nature – local, regional, and global. Planeta.com’s Biodiversity 2021 is our curated reader featuring news, videos, and resources focusing on the fabric of life in 2021. Hashtag: #biodiversity2021

Top tip: Don’t wait for 2030 to start learning to live in harmony with nature now.

Questions = Preguntas

What’s new? = ¿Qué hay de nuevo? = Quoi de neuf?

Are there ways to participate in this conversation? = ¿Hay formas de participar en esta conversación? = Existe-t-il des moyens de participer à cette conversation?

What are examples of biodiversity restoration? = ¿Cuáles son ejemplos de restauración de la biodiversidad? = Quels sont les exemples de restauration de la biodiversité?

Headlines

This legendary 92-year-old biologist has some advice for saving Earth

Bezos pledges $2 billion to help restore natural habitats

Billionaires like Jeff Bezos are throwing money at biodiversity. Will it work?

The case against the concept of biodiversity – Clare Fieseler/Vox @ClareFieseler

UN plan would protect 30% of oceans and land to stem extinctions – New Scientist

Could debt be used to drive nature restoration? – @terrytownshend

EO Wilson

eowilsonfoundation.org – statement – @EOWilsonFndtn

Wikipedia

E.O. Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies at 92 – Reuters

Leading American naturalist EO Wilson, dubbed ‘Darwin’s heir’, dies at 92 – BBC

E.O. Wilson, famed entomologist and pioneer in the field of sociobiology, dies at 92 – NPR

E.O. Wilson’s lifelong passion for ants helped him teach humans about how to live sustainably with nature – Conversation

We are deeply saddened to share the passing of E.O. Wilson, preeminent scientist, naturalist, author of #halfearth at 92. "His gift was a deep belief in people and our shared human resolve to save the natural world" – Paula Ehrlichhttps://t.co/suAoRUPil6#eowilson#extinction — EOWilson Foundation (@EOWilsonFndtn) December 27, 2021

Is there a more influential graph in all of ecological science?

With Robert MacArthur, Edward Wilson wrote The Theory of Island Biogeography ('63, '67). Incredibly influential it was the seed for the fields of conservation biology, invasion biology, and landscape ecology. pic.twitter.com/CFvcPnWjYL — Andy Gonzalez (@bio_diverse) December 27, 2021

Something poetic about losing Wilson and Lovejoy at once, given their work's interplay. EOW basically invented island biogeography, then TL proved in the Amazon that fragmentation creates islands. Hard to imagine ConBio without those scientific underpinnings.



Photo: Mark Moffett pic.twitter.com/YMNvfkNvJu — Ben Goldfarb (@ben_a_goldfarb) December 27, 2021

Thomas Lovejoy

Wikipedia

We will miss our friend and colleague Tom Lovejoy, who devoted his life to the study and conservation of biodiversity. I remember visiting Camp 41 outside Manaus and spending many wonderful evenings at his home outside Washington DC. We will always remember him. pic.twitter.com/A95OQ4LPoL — Cristián Samper (@CristianSamper) December 26, 2021

I'm devastated to learn of the passing of my PhD advisor Tom Lovejoy. Tom was a giant, in all of the best ways. Not only was he a pioneer of conservation science, but was also a strident connector and diplomat. His work will continue to inspire all of us working for our planet. pic.twitter.com/aqdeEPyZG4 — 🌎 Dr. Rachel Golden Kroner (@RachGolden) December 25, 2021

September BioCon

September 22-23 Virtual Event

Videos

People, Prosperity, and the Planet: Biodiversity & Cities

Cities have an enormous role to play in enhancing biodiversity, both within their boundaries and far beyond city limits—especially in the global south, where biodiversity is richest and urbanization fastest. On May 26 and 27, 2021, the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative hosted expert speakers from around the world for “Biodiversity & Cities,” a “People, Prosperity & the Planet” event.

Biodiversity 2050

academic.oup.com

Biodiversity 2050: The Convention on Biological Diversity and a world living in harmony with nature

The Convention on Biological Diversity’s ‘2050 Vision’ aims to achieve a world that is ‘living in harmony with nature.’ Yet biodiversity is threatened globally to an extent never before witnessed in human history. Today, we sit on the brink of the possible realization of a significant shift in the operation of the convention: the projected conclusion of the CBD’s post-2020 framework when parties meet in Kunming, China for the 15th Conference of the Parties. Can this process move the CBD from an instrument of aspiration to one of action? Dr Michelle Lim is Senior Lecturer, Macquarie Law School and was a fellow on the IPBES Global Assessment.

Ooooh….!!! Thank you @UNBiodiversity for tweeting and listening to my webinar @PKUSTL . Available on YouTube if anyone is interested in the video: https://t.co/MBxDVUHkvS

Paper here 😊:https://t.co/esJoUBbiuK https://t.co/0x05OSgZ3K pic.twitter.com/R3o39fQTSC — Michelle Lim 林美玲 (@FutureEnvLaw) April 26, 2021

Embedded Tweets

One of the most heartbreaking wildlife data visualizations I’ve ever made – this video shows the catastrophic decline of western monarch butterflies since 1997.pic.twitter.com/72B9WpjRsJ — Dipika Kadaba 🦺 (@DipikaKadaba) April 16, 2021

Have you checked out the BES-Net resource library? 📑📚🗃️

Find scientific articles, reports, policy briefs and more related to biodiversity, ecosystem services and sustainability.

➡️https://t.co/5uIputhcTR @ConservationOrg @UNBiodiversity @BiodivERsA3 pic.twitter.com/ew858OMTcW — BES-Net (Biodiversity and Ecosystems Network) (@BESNet_UNDP) June 25, 2021

Dasgupta Review

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/final-report-the-economics-of-biodiversity-the-dasgupta-review

The Economics of Biodiversity: The Dasgupta Review – Full Report

https://www.axios.com/dagupta-review-environment-natural-capital-34bb5a71-1a73-40fb-be62-253333ddf525.html

https://www.npr.org/2021/02/03/963811844/could-we-pay-back-the-earth-for-what-it-provides-a-new-report-offers-a-roadmap

One Planet Summit

Hashtag: #OnePlanetSummit

oneplanetsummit.fr

press

youtube

@oneplanetsummit

LIVE | At #OnePlanetSummit France is mobilising political and business leaders from across the world to act against the erosion of biodiversity. There’s no Planet B. https://t.co/EI9B8h6plZ — One Planet Summit (@oneplanetsummit) January 11, 2021

2021

Planeta