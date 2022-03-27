Image: Biodiversity Heritage Library (Some rights reserved)
Birding = the observation of birds in their natural habitats as a hobby
Questions
- What are the latest studies, reports, and videos regarding birding? = ¿Cuáles son los últimos estudios, informes y videos sobre la observación de aves?
- How has the birding community changed in the past 10 years? = ¿Cómo ha cambiado la comunidad de observación de aves en los últimos 10 años?
- What are your favorite birding apps, books, Facebook pages/groups, and other digital and analog resources? = ¿Cuáles son sus aplicaciones de observación de aves, libros, páginas/grupos de Facebook y otros recursos digitales y analógicos favoritos?
Aviturismo – Bird Watching – Birding – Birds – Ornithology – Twitcher – Wildlife Tourism
Birdwatching or birding, is a form of wildlife observation in which the observation of birds is a recreational activity or citizen science. It can be done with the naked eye, through a visual enhancement device like binoculars and telescopes, by listening for bird sounds, or by watching public webcams.
