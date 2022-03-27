Image: Biodiversity Heritage Library (Some rights reserved)

Birding = the observation of birds in their natural habitats as a hobby

Questions

What are the latest studies, reports, and videos regarding birding? = ¿Cuáles son los últimos estudios, informes y videos sobre la observación de aves?

How has the birding community changed in the past 10 years? = ¿Cómo ha cambiado la comunidad de observación de aves en los últimos 10 años?

What are your favorite birding apps, books, Facebook pages/groups, and other digital and analog resources? = ¿Cuáles son sus aplicaciones de observación de aves, libros, páginas/grupos de Facebook y otros recursos digitales y analógicos favoritos?

Elsewhere on the Web

Birding – Bird and Hike – @Jlboone

Headlines

Birders’ Tweets Are Causing an Online Flap – Wired

Birdwatching for beginners – @AnthonyOvers

How Birding Tourism Can Support Communities and Foster Conservation

Embedded Tweets

I made an Australian version of the "birders vs other people" graphic (just because I didn't have anything else to do 🙄 ) pic.twitter.com/8y930OnmCs — Carol Probets (@carolprobets) October 15, 2018

México es uno de los 11 países con más riqueza de aves en el mundo. 🪶 En tus vacaciones aprovecha para practicar aviturismo en las #ÁreasNaturalesProtegidas. #TurismoResponsable 🦆🐦🦜🦉🍃🦩🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/RiyNGIgU96 — CONANP (@CONANP_mx) March 25, 2022

Bingo

Aviturismo – Bird Watching – Birding – Birds – Ornithology – Twitcher – Wildlife Tourism

Wikipedia

Birdwatching or birding, is a form of wildlife observation in which the observation of birds is a recreational activity or citizen science. It can be done with the naked eye, through a visual enhancement device like binoculars and telescopes, by listening for bird sounds, or by watching public webcams.

Planeta.com