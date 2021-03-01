Birding = the observation of birds in their natural habitats as a hobby

Questions

What are the latest studies, reports, and videos regarding birding?

How has the birding community changed in the past 20 years?

What are your favorite birding apps, books, Facebook pages/groups and other digital and analog resources?

Elsewhere on the Web

Birding – Bird and Hike – @Jlboone

Headlines

Birders’ Tweets Are Causing an Online Flap – Wired

Birdwatching for beginners – https://twitter.com/AnthonyOvers

how-birding-tourism-can-support-communities-and-foster-conservation

Embedded Tweets

I made an Australian version of the "birders vs other people" graphic (just because I didn't have anything else to do 🙄 ) pic.twitter.com/8y930OnmCs — Carol Probets (@carolprobets) October 15, 2018

Buzzwords

Birds – Ornithology – Twitcher

Wikipedia

Birdwatching or birding, is a form of wildlife observation in which the observation of birds is a recreational activity or citizen science. It can be done with the naked eye, through a visual enhancement device like binoculars and telescopes, by listening for bird sounds, or by watching public webcams.

Planeta.com